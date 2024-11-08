People in Mzansi were in a fit of laughter over a dog wearing human clothing, and the footage went viral

The clip captured many's attention, gathering over 11.8 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were entertained as they flocked to the post with humorous comments and laughter

One dog became a viral sensation after being captured on camera with an unusual look that left peeps cracking up in laughter.

A video showcased a dog dressed in human clothing, amusing South Africans. Image: The Good Brigade and Retales botijero.

Source: Getty Images

SA laughs at a dog wearing clothes in a video

A funny footage posted on TikTok by user @tayyabworldtv amused netizens. In the clip, one can see a black dog wearing clothes for humans.

The animal rocked a black pant, a beige jacket, a shirt, and yellow shoes as though it were on its way to an office. The footage of the dog was well received, leaving many people on the internet floored and gaining massive traction on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It gathered over 11.8 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the hilarious clip of the dog wearing human clothing below:

People are amused by the dog's antics

The online community could not help but laugh at the dog wearing clothes, and many flooded the comments with jokes.

User said:

"Hello boss, today no job."

Mahi added:

"Ooo my god, I did know it was gonna happen."

Mohammed Ateeq099 wrote:

"Very nice pm Imran khan."

Anita was amused:

"So funny."

User gushed over the dog, saying:

"She is very beautiful."

Wajahat Khan cracked a joke, adding:

"My school teacher."

Sammie970610 commented:

"Ubanilona ma guyzini."

Dogs' attempt to move in Crocs amuses SA

Briefly News previously reported that two dogs named Pablo and Peanut became instant hits on social media.

This comes after their owner captured the dogs' effort to walk in Crocs and shared it on social media. The video was shared on TikTok on an account created for them with the user handle @peanut_and_pablo, drawing 4.2M views. The video starts with the dogs standing next to a massive box of Crocs wearing lime green and pink pairs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News