“They Are So Wrong for Packaging This”: Student Unboxes Her R20 Sale Crocs Package, SA in Stitches
- A young student could not believe her eyes when her Crocs order arrived after ordering online recently
- The hun unboxed in front of her camera and shared her video on the TikTok platform
- The post left the online community rolling on the floor as many did not expect to see what she received in her package
Crocs South Africa recently celebrated its birthday with a massive sale. The company retailed comfortable footwear for R22, leaving its website jammed with traffic.
While many were not fortunate pairs on the sale, TikTok user @ovayo_m scored herself Crocs Jibbitz for R20, thinking she got actual shoes. She then unboxed it in the video streaming app.
What I ordered vs what I got
The video shows the lady carrying scissors about to open her box. After opening it, the amused hun takes out a small pack, the same size as a money bag, and shows off her tiny white Crocs Jibbitz, the same size as her fingers.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shares in the lady's amusement
The post attracted over 1K comments from social media users who laughed with the TikToker after seeing the Crocs. Some wanted to know if the hun checked the sizes before ordering, while others gave hilarious solutions to grow the item.
User @Asandaa❤️said:
"They are so wrong for even packaging this😭😭😭😂."
User @delmaiine_ added:
"They know they're dead wrong for that🤣🤣🤣🤣."
User @Sassarh shared:
"Yazi, you should have bought data with that money 😂😂."
User @Nthurby added:
"It's giving Temu vibes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
User @NaNtsibande commented:
"I don't know if anyone got a real pair on that R22 sale ngoba by 8:04 they had a sticker that said "SOLD OUT" I was online since 7:15 watching that count down cabanga😏."
User @Flower said:
"Crocs owes you guys free merch cause this is criminal 😂💔🤣 I have been dying rewatching this."
