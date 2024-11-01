A young man was disappointed when he missed an incredible shoe sale from a popular footwear brand

He roasted the company, noting it was ridiculous to sell "plastic shoes" for a whopping R800

Social media users laughed at the man's complaints and felt they could relate to what the gent was going through

A man shared his disappointment after missing a Crocs deal. Images: @thulanegwebu

Source: TikTok

When prominent brands announce a sale, people often go all out to make sure they don't miss the chance to score a deal. However, one man was sorely disappointed after missing an affordable sale on unique pairs of footwear and roasted the brand online in a hilarious post.

Missing out big time

TikTok user Thulane, who states his account (@thulanegwebu) is all about "banter, jokes, and everything in between." uploaded a video sharing how he wanted to cash in on the amazing deal Crocs had to offer.

On 23 October, as part of their birthday celebration, the footwear brand offered a limited pair of shoes for an affordable R22. Fortunately for those who missed out the first time, Crocs shared the offer again on 31 October.

Clearly having missed out on the deal, Thulane said in his post:

"Count your days. It's coming, babes. You will crumble. Firstly, you shouldn't be selling plastic shoes for R800, but to have me wake up super early to clock in for that R22 special, and three seconds later, you're claiming it's sold out.

"I was probably one of the first people who logged in. You played me, and I let you. Fool me once, shame on you."

Watch the comical video below:

Mzansi relates to shady man's complaints

Hundreds of local online users felt the man's pain and headed to the comment section to share their confusion and complaints about the brand's quick deal.

@nonke_shabangu shared with app users:

"What annoyed me was they kept adding time and, like a fool, I kept refreshing."

@kayleen_30 wrote to the guy:

"Let’s not forget that they made us wait an extra five minutes."

Not happy with what was on sale, @imangee.matinise added:

"I saw the options and logged right out. Sies."

@saars.gov.sa told the online community:

"Crocs has officially become a weapon formed against us."

@itsmarklengau shared their experience participating in the sale:

"I logged in the night before, and I was practising how to get the shoes for a maximum of three seconds. When the time came, I saw the total said R800."

A saddened @giftjijana told the public:

"They played me twice."

