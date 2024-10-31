A Cape Town woman shared a video on TikTok showing the moment neighbours saw a garage on fire

Fortunately, before the fire department came, the neighbours tried their best to handle the situation

Many social media users took to the post's comment section and praised the woman for her camera skills

A woman shared a video of her neighbour's garage on fire. Images: @beansproutee

When incidents occur, people often grab their phones to record, but the footage is usually shaky or poorly framed in the rush. However, one woman shared a video of a fiery incident, and viewers were more impressed with her camera skills than the blaze itself.

Woman captures garage on fire

Using the handle @beansproutee on TikTok, a woman living in Plumstead, Cape Town, shared with app users the smoke and fire coming from her neighbour's garage.

She also captured other neighbours lending a helping hand and the fire department coming to the rescue.

The TikTok user noted in the comments that the firefighters didn't share what caused the fire.

Watch the video below:

Local online users praise woman's camera work

A few internet users who watched the video were impressed with how well they could see the unfortunate incident on the screens. They flooded the comment section with praise for the dedicated camerawoman.

@micdb12 said to the online community:

"Camera lady needs to be paid. We can see what's happening, we can hear, we know what's going on. She zoomed in to get a better view. The quality was good."

@__kk__30 wrote in the comments:

"Now, this is a proper video! Thank you! We don’t have to wonder."

@nitroqi praised the woman and wrote:

"10/10 filming. It was like watching a live documentary."

@nigel.polly.volle shared their experience of fire on their property:

"I had a fire that started with a bag of sawdust. We sanded the floors and left dust in the bag. Two hours later, it set alight and nearly burnt the whole place down."

An impressed @reganjeromebenson said with humour:

"This is the camera work we need when a UFO is spotted."

Source: Briefly News