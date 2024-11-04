Woman Shares Quick and Easy Eyebrow Tutorial, SA Gushes: "So Lovely and Simple"

A hun shared an eyebrow tutorial that was quick and easy to execute, and the people were amazed

In the clip, the stunner unveiled all the products and things she used to create her flawless look

The online community was impressed as they headed to the comments section, gushing over the babe's eyebrows

A lady showcased a simple method to do eyebrows in a TikTok video. Image: @shirimakeup6

One young woman showed how she slayed her eyebrows using a quick and simple method that impressed many.

Woman shares eyebrow tutorial

The babe shared a video under the TikTok handle @shirimakeup6, where she can be seen placing a blue comb on her eyebrows to trace the line.

@shirimakeup6 then went in with the eyebrow pencil to finish tracing the shape of the brows. The lady also showcased to her viewers how she filled the area where she shaped the brows and later applied makeup foundation using a brush to make the eyebrows pop out.

The end result was simply giving, and the eyebrows looked stunning, leaving many people in awe of the hun's amazing work of art.

Take a look at the woman's flawless eyebrows below:

People gush over the hun's makeup

Social media users were impressed by the woman's eyebrows, and many flocked to the comments section to rave about them.

Faith gushed over the woman's technique, saying:

"Nice hack."

To which she responded by adding:

"Right, thanks, nice hack."

Prysyla wrote:

"Please, I don't have a blue tail comb."

Baby boo inquired:

"Please, what affordable products can I use for this in Nigeria."

Gail gushed:

"Wow, beautiful. I will definitely try this method. It looks easy."

Kgaoza commented:

"So lovely and simple."

UMka mlungu omhlophe Qwa commented:

"Yo, you make it so beautiful. I have watched this, but I know I won’t be able to make it like this; at this point, I gave up on it. Either I make one big or one small."

