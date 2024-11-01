A lady plugged South African girlies with a budget-friendly store that sells top beauty cosmetic brand products

The stunner showed off all the things the shop sells and unveiled the name of the store, which captured the attention of many

Mzansi netizens loved the hun's plug as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries

A woman in the city of gold dished out an impressive plug, and all the huns went wild in the comments.

A lady flexed the cheapest makeup shop in Johannesburg. Image: @chloeangela265/TikTok and Mandeangela/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Jozi hun shows off the cheapest make-up shop

The stunner unveiled a store in Johannesburg, where they sell make-up products from top brands such as Elizabeth Arden, Revlon, Maybelline, Mac, and more.

@chloeangela265 also expressed that the shop sells original products, which are all at discounted prices and went on to add that peeps should "run" to the store to catch their hands on the fantastic deals. She also dropped the name of the shop, which is called Alexa’s International Beauty Shop in Northriding.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @chloeangela265 said the following:

"All the products are authentic."

People were amazed, and the footage was well received, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

Social media users loved the lady plug. People flocked to her comments section to gush over the beauty products, while others asked for more information.

Takalani said:

"Do they have testers for the foundation? And thanks for the plug."

Hybrie added:

"Can we buy online?"

Kele_T’money wrote:

"I also love that place. My problem is I don’t get my foundation shade, but I love love the place."

Sis May was amped:

"Will go there soon soon...thank you."

1openedpandorabox commented:

"I love them."

Cape Town hun's affordable makeup essentials

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman shared the ultimate plug for the cheapest but good-quality makeup items, and women loved it.

The video shared by @kaylamyers on TikTok shows the young lady sitting in what appears to be her room. She revealed that she would apply makeup on her face with all the affordable makeup items she owns from various brands. She said one does not need expensive makeup to look good.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News