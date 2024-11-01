Boy, Bye: Women Share Relatable Responses After Man Says Boys Might Go Extinct

A local woman stitched a TikTok video of a young man telling people that boys might go extinct

The rest of the video showed people happy and rejoicing as if responding to what the man had to say

Female social media users flooded the comment section with joy and shared what they would do should it happen

Women shared their reactions to boys possibly going extinct. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images, @__hot.nerd_.

Unfortunately, women must stay vigilant in a world that too often treats them harshly, always alert to the dangers around them.

When a man suggested boys might one day go extinct, women rejoiced, flooding the conversation with relatable truths about the freedom they could finally enjoy.

A world with no men

TikTok user @__hot.nerd_ stitched the now-viral post of a man called Vimba, explaining that boys might go extinct due to disappearing Y chromosomes.

After the man's comment, the video cuts to clips of people celebrating.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi women share comments about the extinction of boys

From sharing tips to stay safe while using e-hailing services to walking in groups and avoiding night walks, women worldwide constantly have to look over their shoulders to avoid harassment.

Hence, a few local women in the post's comment section rushed to share comical yet eye-opening messages about what they would do if boys were no longer on earth, with a few speaking about their wardrobes.

@snethemba.m_ laughed and wrote in the comments:

"Don't threaten us with a good time, please."

@usual.bs said to the online community:

"I can't wait to wear what I want without stress."

@lelo.nkmbl responded to the man's comment, writing:

"Okay, but I need an exact date to celebrate this properly."

@karabo67891 said to the ladies of TikTok:

"We can finally wear our mini-skirts in peace."

@itsole74 told the public:

"I'm going to enjoy my night walks."

@lee4love_ shared their plans:

"Bona, I'm on the street 24/7, and I'm going to groove and leave without being touched."

