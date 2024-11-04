“Disaster Will Strike”: Mzansi Stunned as Man Uses Heater to Grill Meat

A local man shared a video on TikTok showing how he used a heater to grill two pieces of meat

One of the seared pieces of meat sizzled as the innovative man turned it on the unintended heating appliance

Social media users in the post's comment section were stunned to see the man's way of cooking

A man used a heater to cook his meat. Images: Olga Rolenko, da-kuk

Sometimes, necessity sparks creativity, pushing people to come up with inventive solutions to unexpected challenges. Recently, a man demonstrated his unique approach by using an appliance not typically intended for grilling to cook his meat.

Man shares his hot take

Using the handle @starboydance, a man uploaded a clip on TikTok showing how he planned to cook his food. Instead of using a stove, pan and other utensils, the man placed two pieces of meat on top of a heater.

Online viewers could see the smoke and hear the sizzle as the TikTokker turned the meat with his bare hand.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi comments on man using heater to grill meat

Several local social media users rushed to post their thoughts about the man heating his food using an unconventional object.

TikTok user @ndlondo_yobuhle comically shared in the comment section:

"If we continue to give temporary solutions to the poorest of the poor, one day the poor will become poorer and then become poorest."

@zombyfiesvoid shared their prayer with the public:

"Lord, don’t let life get tough like this for me."

@msnhlapo20 laughed and wrote:

"This is why we buy new heaters every winter."

@barry.fortune, who found the clip comical, said:

"Creative solutions. Enjoy your meal, sir."

@skmfanakamabim shared their opinion about the man's technique:

"When the oil drips down to the exposed electric bars and wiring, disaster will strike."

@ta.x.de.hustler advised the man:

"Just put a pan or something on it to prevent any oil from making contact with the bars."

University res student cooks on top of heater

In another story, Briefly News reported about a university res student who decided to cook eggs on top of a heater as she was too cold to go to the kitchen to make food.

People flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts about the innovation and share similar stories of res life.

Source: Briefly News