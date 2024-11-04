A TikTok account shared a video of a piglet on the loose in the Western Cape's harbour town of Mossel Bay

At least six people chased after and tried to grab the escaped little pig before it crossed the road

Local social media users in the comment section found the clip comical and joked about the pig joining the national rugby team

People in Mossel Bay tried to catch a pig on the loose. Images: Raimund Linke / Getty Images, @kakpraatkosniksi / TikTok

When it comes to unexpected challenges, teamwork and relying on each other's strengths can make all the difference. However, a few members of the Mossel Bay community hilariously struggled as they tried to catch a baby pig on the loose, turning the chase into a lighthearted spectacle.

Trying to bring home the bacon

The TikTok account @kakpraatkosniksi uploaded a video on the social media platform showing how people in the Western Cape harbour town tried to nab a piglet that had escaped its confined area.

At least six people tried to capture the animal that ran about in front of a shop before it crossed the road.

Watch the comical video below:

Loose pig leaves Mzansi laughing

Hundreds of local members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the loose animal. Many of them busted and made comical Springbok references.

@icequeen.amanda joked in the comments:

"He's been on a training camp with Cheslin Kolbe."

@zzrcowboy250john told the online community:

"Because they want to eat the poor thing, it's running for its life."

@mahdikar3 comically said:

"Choose him for the Springbok team."

@cinnamon1ninja humorously asked:

"So, I'm not getting bacon on my burger?"

@masturah512stoerie, who found the video funny, said:

"I can't stop laughing."

@rash_on_my_ash jokingly said to app users:

"This is how people in Mossel Bay spend time socialising. I can't wait to get there."

@gatskuuravonture laughed and wrote:

"This isn't something you see every day. Just call that little pig Cheslin."

