An employee at the Nkuhlu Tented Camp captured a scary scene after a leopard escaped its cage and invaded the picnic site

Visitors scattered in panic and set the picnic in total disarray as they aimed to escape the wild animal's eye

The panic and the exchange of words floored social media users

An employee at the Nkuhlu Tented Camp at the Kruger National Park filmed a scene of panic where a leopard escaped its cage and set the picnic site in total disarray.

The wild animal came at full speed as if crossing over to the park's visitors' side.

Africa is known for its rich heritage and culture, but one thing foreigners reference when they write stories about the continent is the wild animals. They are the image of Africa, and when visitors set foot on the land, they only want to go on a safari and flirt with Simba and the rest of the big five.

This time around, one of the Big Five animals wanted to chitchat beyond the boundary of a fence and escape its cage. An energetic leopard sprinted over to the Kruger's picnic site and caused a swift panic.

Visitors reacted in a fight-or-flight mode as they tried to escape the bloodthirsty leopard's gaze. They tried to calm each other down by reassuring themselves that staying calm was the solution.

An employee captured the incident clearly on his mobile phone and uploaded it on TikTok with the caption:

"Wooh the leopard, is now getting dangerous."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to leopard escaping cage

Social media users were floored by the instant panic the visitors wore at the sight of the wild animal:

@Asemahle Lufundo was perplexed:

“'Moenie hardloop nie!' With whose life?!"

@Sibahle could not deal with the senseless advice during the panic:

"'Staan stil'...ma'am? Do you not see the leopard?"

@Ma Ngubane shared what she would do to escape:

"'Moenie haardloop nie staan stil', I'd develop wings and fly."

@Kitkat♈️🇿🇦 cracked a joke:

"Molefe don’t run in Afrikaans."

@Tedding had no idea what was happening:

"This comment section made me realize that I’m the only one who doesn’t understand Afrikaans!"

