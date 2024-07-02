Honestly, we need to do a quick introspection after this viral TikTok clip

A Mzansi family went viral for being afraid of animals on a safari

Their reaction to goats trespassing was hilarious and got millions of views

All the TikToks we have been consuming over the years have brainwashed the African off of us.

A Mzansi family was spotted afraid of animals while on a safari adventure. Image: @luvv.atlie

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi family had Africans questioning their identity after being exposed to animals.

Mzansi safari ride

Shaka Zulu would be outraged if he witnessed this family’s behaviour towards animals. The family, who had been craving for a lekker adventure, experienced torture instead.

As they enjoyed their ride, the family was greeted by goats. Some family members could not keep calm as the friendly goats introduced themselves.

One of the family members, Atlie, captioned their clip:

“Where was I going, my lord?”

Watch the video below:

Going on a safari

Most people who dream of coming to Africa think we live alongside animals. They believe we ask for a scoop of sugar from a lion and gossip with elephants.

If they were to see this clip, their fantasies would be nightmares. Netizens could not keep calm and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Ledi added a funny comment:

"Kahle kahle standing up was not enough. You needed to fly."

@Dawnwanted to be certain about something:

"Guys are we even African ???"

@Zain saw something odd:

"Am I the only one who saw umbrella dance yaka Dudle."

@Big R asked a serious question:

"So when you close your eyes you hoping it doesn't also see you?"

@thabs added a funny comment:

"Sheba you were ready to transform outta there."

Mzansi money celebrates Africa

Briefly News also reported that a rhino and an elephant got into a heated argument that proved Mzansi right about the icons they chose for each money note. The animals are seen tussling over matters humans cannot comprehend, but if we were to bet on a winner, it would definitely be the one who holds more economic power.

And yes, the elephant won, and the rhino ran away to express his sorrow in the darkness of the wilderness. We might not be currently dominating the world’s economy or celebrated like the dollar and pound, but our money icons reign supreme.

