Global site navigation

Shaka Zulu Outraged: Family Scared of Animals on Safari
People

Shaka Zulu Outraged: Family Scared of Animals on Safari

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Honestly, we need to do a quick introspection after this viral TikTok clip
  • A Mzansi family went viral for being afraid of animals on a safari
  • Their reaction to goats trespassing was hilarious and got millions of views

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

All the TikToks we have been consuming over the years have brainwashed the African off of us.

Netizens outraged by family scared of goats
A Mzansi family was spotted afraid of animals while on a safari adventure. Image: @luvv.atlie
Source: TikTok

A Mzansi family had Africans questioning their identity after being exposed to animals.

Mzansi safari ride

Shaka Zulu would be outraged if he witnessed this family’s behaviour towards animals. The family, who had been craving for a lekker adventure, experienced torture instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As they enjoyed their ride, the family was greeted by goats. Some family members could not keep calm as the friendly goats introduced themselves.

Read also

"I’m surprised we don’t hear about fires at res more often": Res student hosts braai without braai stand

One of the family members, Atlie, captioned their clip:

“Where was I going, my lord?”

Watch the video below:

Going on a safari

Most people who dream of coming to Africa think we live alongside animals. They believe we ask for a scoop of sugar from a lion and gossip with elephants.

If they were to see this clip, their fantasies would be nightmares. Netizens could not keep calm and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Ledi added a funny comment:

"Kahle kahle standing up was not enough. You needed to fly."

@Dawnwanted to be certain about something:

"Guys are we even African ???"

@Zain saw something odd:

"Am I the only one who saw umbrella dance yaka Dudle."

@Big R asked a serious question:

"So when you close your eyes you hoping it doesn't also see you?"

@thabs added a funny comment:

Read also

"It's a dangerous trap": South African man warns against taking money from a river in video

"Sheba you were ready to transform outta there."

Mzansi money celebrates Africa

Briefly News also reported that a rhino and an elephant got into a heated argument that proved Mzansi right about the icons they chose for each money note. The animals are seen tussling over matters humans cannot comprehend, but if we were to bet on a winner, it would definitely be the one who holds more economic power.

And yes, the elephant won, and the rhino ran away to express his sorrow in the darkness of the wilderness. We might not be currently dominating the world’s economy or celebrated like the dollar and pound, but our money icons reign supreme.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel