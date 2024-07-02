Sometimes, forcing things is the only way to make them happen

A student living in res craved braai meat and decided to host some of her friends

The host was missing the most critical aspect of a braai, the braai stand, and had to use her two-burner stove instead

A res student whipped out her innovative skills during a braai party.

A res student showed off her creative side while hosting a braai without a braai stand. Image: @kantoro/@Ctreative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/ Getty Images

The student, Kantoro, had a brilliant idea for making her party a success.

Mzansi res students living it up

When parents have to let go of their kids as they further their studies, the last thing on their minds is whether or not they’ll be successful braai hosts. Students put aside their introverted side to explore their extrovert adventures.

It is not rare for students to throw parties here and there between the debilitating dates of crazy assignment deadlines; it just might be their vital coping mechanism. Kantoro had a lightbulb moment for all of the students rocking their brains.

She hosted a braai but needed to own the essential braai equipment, the braai stand. Kantoro did not let what she didn’t have spoil what she had and brought out her two-burner stove to play Beyoncè for a day.

She placed the raw meat on the stove and, voila, braai meat. The innovative master captioned her clip:

“The show must go on.”

Watch the video below:

Braai meat brings Mzansi together

Wherever we are in the world, black or white, the smell of braai meat will always remind us of home. At our parties, the winning dish will always be pap and wors.

You may try DJing it with salads and other toppings, but braai meat is our unofficial yet essential national dish. This is what netizens had to say about the student’s hilarious invention:

@teekay_vero♊ shared her way of making braai meat:

"You're better,I once made braai meat with iron."

@reitujumbi cannot believe hat res students get up to:

"Just when I thought I have seen it all."

@MaZulu could smell the meat through the screen:

"For sure that meat smells like nuclear."

@Thando Nzuza cannot get over how creative res students are:

"I’m surprised we don’t hear about fires at student residences more often, you guys are very creative."

Mzansi's res life hacks

Briefly News also reported that a student at res could not bear the cold nights approaching winter, so he had to make do with what he had. After warnings not to use bottle heaters, the student ignored them and made his desired bed warmer.

The student’s roommate, Junior Selowe, found his mate sleeping upright on a desk chair after wetting his bed with one of his bottle heaters. Res students who are far away from home have to make a plan to keep themselves warm in their cold dorms.

