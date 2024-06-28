After being retrenched, a social media user captured the last few moments working at her job

In the video, the young lady unplugged her computer and emptied her locker of her belongings

Members of the online community showed their support and shared similar stories

A retrenched woman received support after she shared her last few moments at her previous job. Images: @aphiwemxegwana / TikTok, @piwemax_ / Instagram

Source: UGC

A woman shared that she had said her final goodbyes at her previous place of employment after her retrenchment.

Using the handle @aphiwemxegwana on TikTok, Aphiwe Mxegwana shared her lasts before exiting the building. The video started with the woman entering a room with a keycard before logging off and unplugging her work computer. Next, Aphiwe and others made their way to a locker room to retrieve their belongings.

The clip ended with an up-close visual of a teary-eyed Aphiwe.

Watch the video below:

Internet users show their support

The video, well on its way to one million views, left an impression on social media users who flocked to the comment section to share similar stories of retrenchment and words of encouragement.

@85m08 shared their unfortunate situation with the online community while also uplifting Aphiwe:

"Yoh, this was me in April. I cried so much. We will be ok, sis. God loves us. Stay strong and keep fighting."

@phindekasherolinmlomo informed the TikTokker:

"Don’t worry. You will bounce back."

Adding positivity to the comment section, @nattylemartinz wrote:

"When one door closes, don’t be afraid to open the others. They might be closed but not locked."

@therealslash01 shared that they found a bright light at the end of the tunnel of retrenchment:

"You will find something better, my sister. Be strong. I was in the same situation and got something better, double what I was getting when I was retrenched."

Man sacked from job gets another with better salary and accommodation

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a man who was told his services were no longer needed at the firm where he worked.

In an X post, @jvaughnj112 narrated his misfortune and told netizens about the event that followed, which later made him smile. According to him, he got another job which offered him a better salary and his own accommodation.

