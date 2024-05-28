A student at res could not bear the cold nights approaching winter, so he had to make do with what he had

After warnings not to use bottle heaters, the student ignored them and made his desired bed warmer

The student’s roommate, Junior Selowe, found his mate sleeping upright on a desk chair after wetting his bed with one of his bottle heaters

A res student, Junior Selowe, recorded his stubborn roommate sleeping on a desk chair after he wet his bed with a bottle heater despite being warned multiple times.

A University student had wet his bed at res after being warned not to use bottle heaters. Image: @juniorselowe1

Winter blues

We have yet to reach winter, but South Africa is already experiencing frigid temperatures. Res students who are far away from home have to make a plan to keep themselves warm in their cold dorms.

A res student made himself a bottle heater to keep himself from freezing at night. The student was warned multiple times by Selowe not to risk wetting his bed by keeping such an unreliable heater in his bed.

The stubborn and desperate student decided to ignore the warnings and did what he believed would work for him. When Selowe woke up, he found his roommate sleeping upright on a desk chair wrapped up in his blanket with his foot resting on one of his bottle heaters.

The first bottle heater spilled and wetted his bed and he had to make other sleeping arrangements.

Too cold to care

The freezing student was unbothered as he rested on a chair and wrapped up in his blanket with yet another bottle heater keeping him good company. The video has reached over a half a million views, 16K likes, 254 comments and 356 saves.

The comments section of the viral post is filled with hilarious dialogue:

@Thandi_Bianca was shocked by the student’s bottle heater:

“5lt? No my boy.”

@gemmie highlighted that she too warned their friend about bottle heaters too:

“You know, there’s a friend of mine that I warn about bottle heaters constantly.”

@Mammie suggested a better and safer alternative:

“Guys water bottles are R180 at Dischem. You are going to burn.”

@Ms.Tsotetsi said bottle heaters aren’t for amateurs:

“Bottle heaters are not for chance takers, it needs experience.”

Preparing for the coldest season

A Cape Town student living at res, far away from home, Avuyile Sawula prepared for the winter season a while ago. Sawula invested in winter clothes, a heater and hearty meals to avoid being tortured by the frigid weather

“I live next to a mountain and the mornings are very cold. Have invested in a heater and an electric blanket that helps keep my room warm. I also made sure to get a good winter wardrobe and stacked up on groceries for hearty meals."

Winter ready

Briefly News reported that a student from the University of Limpopo showed what winter has driven her to do in a TikTok video. The lady is not interested in getting a slight feel of the cold, so she made a hilarious plan and showed the internet.

Online users were in stitches as they saw how the woman has no problem layering the thickest clothes. People love to see the way others dress, and they were amazed at the lengths this woman is willing to go to stay warm.

