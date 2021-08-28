Winter Wonderland: Mzansi Shares Snaps of Frozen Landscapes

Icy temperatures have resulted in spectacular winter landscapes across South Africa

Social media users have posted their reactions to the beautiful scenes and Storm Report SA shared some stunning snaps from Sutherland

The colder than average temperatures have turned parts of South Africa into a winter wonderland

South Africa is firmly in the grip of Jack Frost as temperatures plummet causing icy weather and something seldom seen in South Africa - snow.

Storm Report SA posted snaps of snowy landscapes in Helga near Sutherland in the Western Cape.

Sutherland was the scene of a winter wonderland as icy temperatures grip South Africa. Photo credit: @stormreportsaOFFICIAL

Yster Cloete also shared snaps in the #ImStaying group on Facebook. She shared some spellbinding pics of Lakenvlei, Ceres. The pics look like they were taken in the Alps and not South Africa.

Social media users react to the snaps of snowy South Africa

Vuyelwa Vanqa:

"Are the mountains of Ceres the Boland mountains or Drakensberg mountains? Ceres shares the same attributes with those ones of a place where I originally come from- Mount Fletcher which is surrounded by the Drakensberg mountains where snowfall is not a tourist attraction but experience it every winter #BeautyOfNature."

Anam Amazizi Matshikiza:

"Stayed there for the last 3 yrs of my schooling years. Super cold."

Vuyo Daniel Alexander:

"Wow, this is beautiful I never knew it snows in South Africa like this "

Freeze frame: South Africans react to photos of heavy snowfall in the Eastern Cape

While temperatures have dropped in South Africa due to another cold front, the Eastern Cape province is experiencing below-zero temperatures that have resulted in snowfall in parts of the province.

Snow Report previously warned that snowfall would start on Tuesday in parts of South Africa, Lesotho and Nambia. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) stated cold temperatures are expected to last the coming weekend, according to a report by News24.

"The cold temperatures will be due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country," the SAWS said.

While other parts of South Africa have had snowfall since Tuesday, people took to Twitter to share images of fresh snowfall in the Eastern Cape.

