While South Africa is going through a cold front yet again, parts of the Eastern Cape are experiencing below-zero temperatures

Due to freezing cold conditions, the Eastern Cape province has seen tons of snowfall in some parts

South African neighbouring countries such as Namibia and Lesotho are also experiencing snowfall

While temperatures have dropped in South Africa due to another cold front, the Eastern Cape province is experiencing below-zero temperatures that have resulted in snowfall in parts of the province.

Snow Report previously warned that snowfall would start on Tuesday in parts of South Africa, Lesotho and Nambia. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) stated cold temperatures are expected to last the coming weekend, according to a report by News24.

The Eastern Cape province is currently experiencing heavy snowfall. Images: Twitter

Source: Getty Images

"The cold temperatures will be due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country," the SAWS said.

While other parts of South Africa have had snowfall since Tuesday, people took to Twitter to share images of fresh snowfall in the Eastern Cape.

One user compared to Eastern Cape to Russia because of the freezing cold conditions.

Alluding to the cold weather, another Twitter user joked that people should avoid getting pregnant because baby showers are expensive.

@kingSnezzo said:

"Dear Eastern Cape people, please ningamithisani iduru baby shower."

One user shared a picture showing yards covered in snow.

Some roads in the province have been closed for safety reasons because of the icy conditions.

