Pearl Modiadie is not loving the bone-chilling cold front that is currently turning Mzansi into a continental freezer

Taking to social media to give Eskom a heads-up on her electricity bill, Pearl explained that her house is like Antarctica

Fans let Pearl know that they feel her and that is why most of them have been chilling outside in the sun for the past couple of days

Pearl Modiadie is feeling the cold and sis is not vibing with it. Mzansi is currently being hit with a cold front that has peeps feeling like the looters left the fridge doors at SAB open.

Taking to social media to air her first world problems, Pearl expressed how she cannot believe that it is colder in her house than it is outside.

Pearl Modiadie is not loving this cold and she is certain her electricity bill is going to reflect that. Image: @pearlmodiadie.

Source: Instagram

Pearl has the heaters blazing and says she's sure our friend Eskom is going to smack her with a fat one come month-end.

Pearl posted:

Seeing the comments, it looks like everyone is feeling the same way Pearl is. Outside is where it is at as peeps just cannot afford to foot the bill.

@Bulie_danga has it a lot worse than Pearl, shame:

@BoityBell gave Pearl some pointers:

@SirCraigMata understands exactly what Pearl is going through, same WhatsApp group:

@Siba_XS makes it known that outside is where it is at:

Pearl Modiadie jokes that she'll be Lee Roy Wright's baby momma

Mzansi television host and radio personality Lee-Roy Wright says that he's ready to be a dad and took to social media to share this. Briefly News reported that Lee-Roy thinks that he's ready to step into the journey of fatherhood and Pearl Modiadie has availed herself to be the baby's mother.

This is an interesting offer from Pearl who is already a mother to her son Lewatle. Reacting to Pearl's statement, Lee-Roy said that he wouldn't mind if Pearl were to mother his child. He even made a funny comment about them having a "caramel" baby since their child would be of mixed race.

"Caramel babies are the dream," wrote Lee-Roy.

