A rhino and an elephant got into a heated argument that proved Mzansi right about the icons they chose for each money note

The animals are seen tussling over matters humans cannot comprehend, but if we were to bet on a winner, it would definitely be the one who holds more economic power

And yes, the elephant won, and the rhino ran away to express his sorrow in the darkness of the wilderness

Mzansi might get a few things right, but when it comes to choosing money icons, we sure are pros.

An elephant and a rhino hilariously proved Mzansi's money values by getting into a fight. Image: @masasylvestermotadi

Source: TikTok

We might not be currently dominating the world’s economy or celebrated like the dollar and pound, but our money icons reign supreme.

Iconic randelas on the loose

South Africa’s economic state might be in ridiculous shambles, but our accurate money icons will forever be accurate. The icons drew inspiration from the dollar where a celebrated president is modelled on the note.

Mzansi mixed the presidential face with its roots by adding animals, which have always been a part of African money. We never really understood what the animals on each note meant, but now we do.

A rhino and elephant proved the South African animal printed on each money note conspiracy. Each animal is as powerful as the note’s value.

The elephant and rhino got into a fight to prove this interesting point to Mzansi. The rhino obviously shamelessly lost, as it is only worth R10, while the elephant carried double the amount, sitting at R20.

Watch the video below:

Accuracy of South African money notes

The proof of the money notes cracked up Mzansi on TikTok where they roasted the two animals for their bickering. The tiny and daring rhino was taking its chances against the gigantic elephant.

This is what the chaotic comments section looked like:

@Brave Khupe found people to blame the fight on:

"Blame it on motivational speakers."

@Zuka La Mzukwane roasted the fighting animals:

"R10 vs R20."

Elvis Mondo555 would love to know the context of the fight:

"I wonder what the rhino was trying to do."

@Gladwin Manyaka roasted the rhino after losing:

"My boy saw death with his own eyes."

@Nishki_8 noticed a few things about the elephant:

"The three legged elephant."

Animals with great talent

Briefly News has a whole collection of animals stories including one about a herd giving an elephant at a zoo a hard time for being an excellent painter. The prodigy was often pushed around and bullied horribly because of jealousy from his mates.

The elephant could barely defend himself from the herd, and all he could do was cry. The zoo staff noticed the elephant's isolation and moved him to a separate area to avoid absurd conflicts. The elephant worked on his paintings in solitude and wowed many visitors.

