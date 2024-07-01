A South African man on TikTok, Sandile Hlongwane, warned against taking money found in rivers

In the clip, he expressed that it was a trap set by spirits or dangerous forces, and shared a personal story

Reacting to the post, some users shared similar beliefs while others remained sceptical

Sandile Hlongwane shared about the dangerous of taking money from a river. Image: @wise42498

Source: TikTok

Being greedy when it comes to money is not a good thing.

This is according to one South African man, Sandile Hlongwane (@wise42498), who posted a TikTok video reacting to another person who had come across coins sitting at the bottom of a river.

Judging by the post, the person appeared to have been tempted to reach into the water and grab a few coins for himself.

Man warns against taking money from river

In the reaction video, Sandile advised people who know they love money to avoid getting too close to water or money found in water because it is a trap and may put their lives in jeopardy.

Sandile went on to make an example of how he and a group of friends found a bicycle near a river and had a close call after trying to take it.

He also touched on the power of spirits and water, emphasising that they were not to be underestimated.

SA shares their water stories

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who shared their beliefs and experiences concerning the mysterious powers of water and rivers.

Ikhalathi shared his water experience:

"Nansi ke eyangiyekisa ukudoba nokubhukuda sabona eningi imali emanzini(This is what made me stop fishing and swimming, I've seen a lot of money in water)."

Vandal.manyoka was curious about where the river with money was:

"Where is this place, asking for a friend?"

Zithelele shared:

"Mina ngayithatha lemali akwenzekanga lutho nje✨ (I've taken that money and nothing happened)."

KLAAS commented

"Money in water is very dangerous I almost lost my life for it.At Mabopanee Bridge 12 noon lunch time, I saw five rand and it was very close. When I tried to reach for it, some force pushed me from behind .

lindo thwala wasn't convinced:

"Unamanga lomjita ukhuluma intengekho bafo (This man is lying, he's talking nonsense)."

