An adventurous woman showed off her latest getaway in Vaalwater, Limpopo

The lady visited the beautiful and luxurious Shekinah Lion & Game Reserve, where she flirted with lions

Netizens were amazed at the woman’s bravery when she spent the night with a lion

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman on TikTok went on a nerve-wracking vacation in Limpopo.

A brave woman paid thousands to sleep with lions in Limpopo. Image: @ndiwe._thandi

Source: TikTok

The courageous woman spent her time flirting with lions, even sharing a bedroom with one.

Brave woman sleeps with irritable lion in bedroom

A woman named Thandiwe amazed the internet with her bravery. The woman spent thousands to flirt with lions in Limpopo.

She enjoyed her risky stay at the luxurious Shekinah Lion & Game Reserve lodge in Vaalwater. Thandiwe interacted with lions trapped in caves or separated by bars and fencing.

The lady tried to flirt with a lioness, but she wasn’t having it and startled Thandiwe so she fell on her back. She then realised that the lion was not trying to attack her but was trying to play a good game.

Thandiwe captioned her clip:

“Woman to woman gone wrong.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lady’s bravery

The lady was not fazed by Simba’s mom and carried on with her interaction with wild cats. Netizens were amazed by the woman’s bravery that almost cost her life:

@Kgoshigadi Rangata asked a question:

"Why did you try to kiss her?"

@FoodLover explained the lion's actions:

"She wasn't angry, she just wanted to play with you."

@Nhlaks does not trust the cage:

"Knowing my ancestors, that glass would break and I would have been lunch for that lion."

@Wayne Jordan schooled the lady:

"You don't make eye contact with lions or else it's a challenge, you give them side-eye."

@Sim cracked a joke:

"Falling in front of your enemy."

Is there anything that scares women?: Mzansi hun walks 3 lions at once

Briefly News also reported that a South African educator wowed Mzansi when she walked three lions all at once. The woman is seen walking her beasts and strolling behind them.

Netizens were amazed by the woman’s bravery as she calmly took lions out for a walk. Americans have always believed that African people live peacefully with wild animals in their yards, but that is far from the truth.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News