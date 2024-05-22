A lady was trending on Facebook for risking her life for a photo with a lion as she posed right in front of it

The king of the jungle was unbothered as his fan gathered her content in peace

Men online are defeated by the woman’s bravery, claiming that the reason the lion did not attack was because it was more scared of her

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

An adventurous lady was trending on Facebook for her bravery when she posed in front of a lion for a picture perfect photo.

A woman gagged the internet when she bravely took a photo in front of a lion. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Happy with her snap, the lady nervously disappeared from the frame.

Say cheese, Your Majesty

During their photo shoot, the lion maintained his pride by modelling his exquisite physique with the lady for a picture-perfect photo. His Majesty posed on top of a tree and then climbed down elegantly to rest his body on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman cracked a nervous smile as she got her photo taken and immediately walked out of the shot when the lion marked his territory on the ground.

The video raised eyebrows, and many highlighted the woman’s bravery.

Watch the video below:

Fan girl moment

The fan girl had 18K likes and 898 comments where people discussed her commitment to content creation.

This is what the internet had to say:

@Promise Okafor has incredible respect for how the woman was and commented:

“Fear this gender. Even the lion was scared of this gender. If na man, he don enter the belle.”

@Barnabas David announced an excellent meal for the beast:

“Free lunch.”

@Lungile Fanacy Majozi cannot believe his eyes:

“People out here testing God unnecessarily.”

Cheetah girl

Briefly News recently shared a story about one lady who spotted a cheetah while jogging, which left her distressed, and the clip went viral online. The TikTok video gained massive attraction, gathering many views, likes, and comments.

Netizens reacted to the footage and rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts. The video captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News