Media personality and businesswoman DJ Zinhle has penned a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Mörda and the late AKA

DJ Zinhle shared her appreciation for her husband on Instagram on Sunday, also using the chance to pay tribute to her former lover

The gesture seemingly touched her trove of followers, with many waxing lyrical about the post's sincerity

Media personality and businesswoman DJ Zinhle wrote a sweet Father's Day tribute to her children's fathers, Mörda and AKA, setting the timeline alight. Images: @djzinhle and @akaworldwide

DJ Zinhle set tongues wagging on the timeline when she took to Instagram to pen a hearty Father's Day tribute to her husband, Mörda.

It didn't end there as the media personality and businesswoman raised a glass to her late former partner, AKA.

DJ Zinhle dotes over loving Mörda

The Versace hitmaker was gunned down outside Wish Restaurant on Durban's Florida Road in February 2023.

In her post, DJ Zinhle shared a picture gallery showing Mörda with their daughter, Asante, and Kairo, whom Zinhle shares with AKA.

Her message to Mörda read:

"Happy Father’s Day @murdahbongz. You are the most incredible man and the world’s greatest father to our children.

"The babies and I love you so much. We feel so blessed to be led by such a kind and thoughtful man.

"Wishing you more love, success and laughter. I couldn’t do this without you, boo.

"I love the way you love us. Thank you for putting our family first."

DJ Zinhle completed her tribute to the fathers of her children by raising a glass to AKA. She wrote:

"To Kiernan: [I'm] sending Father’s Day wishes to heaven.

"Your absence is felt deeply, but your spirit continues to shine this Father’s Day through our memories and stories.

"Kairo misses you every day."

Touched fans race to share their messages

As expected, the post, with about 40000 likes and 200 comments, attracted a flood of responses.

Briefly News published some of the most exciting reactions below.

@pinkykhonny shared:

"Supposed to be happy, but why did the last part just make me sad? Such a BEAUTIFUL message."

@meimojapela wrote:

"That's so cute of you, Zinhle. We wish you all the best and joy each and every single [day]. You are such a kindhearted and amiable celebrity."

@melusi.s.kubheka posted:

"Happy Father's Day to Murdah. He is a great example to many of us out there. The last part had me in tears."

@pearl_sibotho mentioned:

"Happy Father's Day, @murdahbongz. You're such an inspiration to all men out there. Continue to show how a family is loved and respected. To Mr Forbes, @akaworldwide, happy Father's Day, Supa Mega."

