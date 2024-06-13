“You Are My World”: Boyfriend Surprises His Girlfriend With a Wig

A man decided to surprise his girlfriend with a black shoulder-length wig, sharing the video on TikTok

The woman could not contain her excitement for the gift she found lying on her bed

Social media users loved the man's kind gesture and the woman's appreciativeness towards the little gift

A thoughtful man surprised his love with a wig. Images: @ntokzin_masiteng, @boitshepo.oo, @boitshepo.oo

Source: Instagram

A young man surprised his girlfriend with a wig, putting a smile on her face.

Ntokozo Masiteng took to his TikTok account (@ntokzinmasiteng) to capture the moment, first showing viewers the item. After removing the black shoulder-length wig from a bag and placing it on a bed, the video cuts to his girlfriend, Goboitshepo Rasetlola, entering their home.

The young man instructs his girlfriend to go to their bedroom, who screams in surprise after she spots what lies on the bed. In shock and unable to contain her excitement, she double-checks if the wig now belongs to her. The video ends with the woman planting a kiss on her partner's cheek.

Ntokozo, who stated that his girlfriend appreciates "every little thing" he does for her, captioned his post:

"One day, I will give you the world, sthandwa sami. You can hold me to that."

Watch the sweet video below:

Netizens show their support for the couple

Many people were in awe of the young woman's appreciativeness and the man's kind gesture.

@favy_116 said to the online community:

"I love men who make an effort because the little things matter a lot."

@whitey247 shared their hopes for their children, saying:

"I love this. I'm a mom of three boys and a girl. I always pray my daughter is spoilt like this and my boys spoil their partners."

@mide_dynasty loved the video and said:

"This is so beautiful to watch. God bless you, brother."

Goboitshepo entered the comments section to thank her love:

"To say I am happy is an understatement. Your love is seen and appreciated, Mine. I am so speechless. I cannot even believe it, argh. Thank you, Mine."

Ntokozo responded:

"I love you more, Sweetheart. Now and always, Pumpkin. You are my world."

