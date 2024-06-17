A Mzansi family's funny reaction in a video shared on TikTok is trending for all the right reasons, maybe

In the clip, an older woman is in complete hysterics as the drama of her son's relationship heartbreak unfolds

The theatrics had Saffas racing to the comments to share their own funny yet real stories of heartache

Heartbreak is a touchy subject and not often the kind which warrants laughter.

But try telling that to a Mzansi mother, whose son's dismay over being dumped by his girlfriend tickled her funniest funny bone.

Mom finds humour in son's relationship heartbreak

A TikTok user, @that.phumi_24, captured the rip-roaring scenes and invited her large following on the video-sharing platform to share in the laughter.

She captioned it:

"Abazali (parents)?"

A description in the clip reads:

"POV: Your mom warned you ka mjolo (about dating)."

At the start of the one-minute-two-second clip, the woman is haunching as she cackles uncontrollably.

The mother continues her hysterical laughter as she glances over to her son at the foot of the person filming's bed.

She collapses on the bed and playfully tugs and grabs onto the boy on his left arm with her hand several times — all still while she guffaws.

The victim of the bad joke gives a faint smile while he is on his phone.

A younger woman's voice, likely his sister, is heard as she narrates the funny situation.

She says, in a mixture of vernacular and English:

"Bamlahile, mama, uJunior. Wena uyahleka.

"Uyam'bona uDepressed; intliziyo incane.

"Bathe, it's not you, it's me. Bathe, I found someone better."

TikTok users share in the laughter

It was no surprise as the viral clip garnered an avalanche of responses.

It garnered over 3.2 million views and 441000 likes.

The response to the family's video was so tremendous that over 11100 content-hungry folks commented while bookmarking it 27000 times.

It was shared almost 19000 times, and Briefly News was on hand to bring forth all the exciting reactions.

@Tayte-Messi said:

"I remember, on my first heartbreak, my dad said, 'Don’t cry, boy, because usazonya ngoba nami ngisanya namanje'.”

@Ladykim Masuku wrote:

"My son, [who's] 17, even suffered from a seizure [and] I thought uthakathiwe. Later, he said, 'Ngithole bam'cabuza'. Sengigijime kangaka."

@p.ngqondo commented:

"Had to send 5L yamakhekhe in 2020 for my son's first heartbreak. Wayethi kungena amakhekhe k'phela akudleki."

@Makhumaloe mentioned:

"This is how my family is when you go through heartbreak. They will laugh at you until it suits you. I once woke up ngathandaza with candles. My sister saw me [and] until now bang'biza ngo makhandlela."

@Nic-Nec-Nickita offered:

"I remember [in] 2017, I couldn’t feel my left arm; I was so traumatised [that] I asked my mom to take me to the hospital. Iyoooh, mojolo, guys. I felt like [a] zombie."

