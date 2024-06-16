Zola 7 posted a TikTok video telling his loyal fans how he wants to celebrate 16 June 2024 with them

Iconic musician Zola 7 revealed to his followers that he would be commemorating the South African public holiday

Zola 7's TikTok video about his plans for the historical public holiday went viral, and peeps were raving about him

Zola 7 is keen to celebrate 16 June. The musician told his followers that he would be at a special event for the public holiday.

Zola 7 will commemorate Youth Day in the Free State, and he wants fans to join him. Image: Getty Images / Nadine Hutton / @official_zola7 / Instagram

Zola 7 left many friends excited when he announced that he would be in the Free State. Supporters of the beloved musician could not stop raving about him.

Zola 7 to celebrate Youth Day with fans

In a TikTok video, Zola 7 said that anyone in Free State should make an appearance at the stadium. He said he'd be celebrating Youth Day and wants fans to attend. Watch the video below:

SA admires Zola 7's Youth Day plans

People commented on the musician's video, saying they were happy to see him back in music. Fans also noticed how healthy and handsome he looked.

Ntokozo Ntokozo977 said:

"Welcome on board Zola 7 brother."

Nkobeziyabila wrote:

"Wow Zola is back for real I'm so so happy but my advice to the grootman go back to the studio baba we know you worked so hard bt bringing old music here its won't work buti you are so talented Mzansi knows that."

drogba_rowbar11 commented:

"It's good to have you back Dlamini."

bongz applauded:

"Still the best presenter."

Neepy92 added:

"Zola 7 my childhood program."

VerseTactics gushed:

"The confidence you have the presence,you have so much to teach."

Ocean blue was pleased:

"Good to see you well and still handsome . I never missed Zola 7."

Zola 7 shows gratitude to his supporters and the media

Briefly News previously reported that Music legend Zola 7 returned to the spotlight, and he received a lot of love and support from the public. He made it a point to acknowledge and appreciate every person who contributed to this.

Taking to his Facebook page, Zola 7 penned some kind words to his fans, the media, and the club promoters and owners for ensuring his pockets never ran dry.

The muso is hard at work trying to regain his superstardom in the music scene. He often shares his bookings, the radio stations he was invited to, including SA FM, and some SABC TV shows.

