A South African man named Jeff Manyisa went viral on TikTok after arriving at his 30th birthday party

The video showed Jeff arriving at the party wearing a full wedding dress and veil with a friend

While some online praised his confidence and style, others were confused and questioned why he'd wear a wedding dress to his birthday

A bold Mzansi man brought all the drama to his 30th birthday celebration.

Man wears wedding dress to birthday party

Jeff Manyisa (@jeffmanyisa) went viral on TikTok after rocking up to his birthday party wearing a white wedding dress and veil.

In the clip, he looked like a blushing bride as he was accompanied by a friend as they walked to the party venue. There, his friends, who all wore white and cream, welcomed him to the event.

The friends celebrated him and took photos of Jeff as he made his grand entrance. Watch the video below:

Man's wedding dress leaves SA divided

While some netizens loved Jeff's confidence and vibe, others expressed concern and confusion as to why he chose to wear a wedding dress to his party. Some people even called out Jeff's friends for allowing him to wear such at the birthday celebration.

Modise Kelebogile was impressed:

"Someone did itI'm proud of you as I'm not brave enoughHappy 30th birthday ⚘️✨️."

sdee329 had a bone to pick with Jeff's friends:

"Your friends are afraid of you ne? . Why basa go kgale? (Why don'y they reprimand you?."

Mandisa Ndlovu51 replied:

"Your friends are so patient."

Authiexap♥️99 loved the man's drama and vibe:

"Oh i get it. You are the drama. I love this hle♥️."

Rural ZuluGirl loved the man's look:

"I absolutely love this."

lerato was convinced Jeff was from Pretoria:

I’m quite sure you are from Pretoria

Nancy’s kitchen asked:

"What are you going to wear on your wedding day??"

Chyna ️ expressed concern:

"Chommie please talk to us, o right emotionally? ."

