A woman living in an apartment complex shared a few messages from her neighbours in a WhatsApp group

The random requests included people asking for a plunger, asthma pump, and slices of bread

Some social media users thought the messages were comical, while others loved the sense of ubuntu

A young woman shared the comical messages that people from her apartment complex sent in their WhatsApp group.

Source: TikTok

A woman shared the hilarious messages posted in her apartment complex's WhatsApp group with social media users.

Taking to her TikTok account, @gmasegom uploaded screenshots of pleas from her neighbours asking for various items, including a lighter and match sticks, chutney, a chargeable hair straightener, an asthma pump, a vacuum, and more.

One person, who might have had a bathroom incident, asked the group:

"Hey, guys. Does anyone have a plunger I can quickly borrow?"

While another person wrote:

"Hi, guys. I'm looking for a 'Blackberry charger' (old Samsung charger) to borrow just for a while, please. I can't study without my earphones."

Take a look at some of the other requests in the pictures below:

Be it bread or an asthma pump, people in need took to the group.

Source: TikTok

People from the apartment complex also looked for a plunger and birthday candles, among other things.

Source: TikTok

Messages garner laughter

Hundreds took to the young woman's video to comment on the random items people requested.

@missojeng told netizens:

"Now this is community, or maybe I’m too understanding, shame."

Showing concern, @autumn.i.rose wrote:

"Is the asthma person okay?"

@emilyliving shared a similar surprising interaction:

"My neighbour came to ask for an onion last week. It was the wildest thing ever. I'd never ask people for anything. I didn't grow up that way."

@mscommandeur loved what they saw and said:

"I think this is actually really beautiful."

@its_cookiecee also saw positivity in the post:

"Aww, man. I love that you trust each other because asking for things like this is not easy. Most people will suffer in silence but you all trust each other. What a lovely community."

@mbalenhlebinda laughed and asked:

"Are you sure this group was not specifically created for asking?"

