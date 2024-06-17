“Is the Asthma Person Okay?”: Woman Shares Complex’s Hilarious WhatsApp Message Requests, SA Laughs
- A woman living in an apartment complex shared a few messages from her neighbours in a WhatsApp group
- The random requests included people asking for a plunger, asthma pump, and slices of bread
- Some social media users thought the messages were comical, while others loved the sense of ubuntu
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A woman shared the hilarious messages posted in her apartment complex's WhatsApp group with social media users.
Taking to her TikTok account, @gmasegom uploaded screenshots of pleas from her neighbours asking for various items, including a lighter and match sticks, chutney, a chargeable hair straightener, an asthma pump, a vacuum, and more.
One person, who might have had a bathroom incident, asked the group:
"Hey, guys. Does anyone have a plunger I can quickly borrow?"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
While another person wrote:
"Hi, guys. I'm looking for a 'Blackberry charger' (old Samsung charger) to borrow just for a while, please. I can't study without my earphones."
Take a look at some of the other requests in the pictures below:
Messages garner laughter
Hundreds took to the young woman's video to comment on the random items people requested.
@missojeng told netizens:
"Now this is community, or maybe I’m too understanding, shame."
Showing concern, @autumn.i.rose wrote:
"Is the asthma person okay?"
@emilyliving shared a similar surprising interaction:
"My neighbour came to ask for an onion last week. It was the wildest thing ever. I'd never ask people for anything. I didn't grow up that way."
@mscommandeur loved what they saw and said:
"I think this is actually really beautiful."
@its_cookiecee also saw positivity in the post:
"Aww, man. I love that you trust each other because asking for things like this is not easy. Most people will suffer in silence but you all trust each other. What a lovely community."
@mbalenhlebinda laughed and asked:
"Are you sure this group was not specifically created for asking?"
Man and little neighbours serenade a girl for her birthday
Briefly News previously reported about a man and a few of his neighbours serenading a girl and singing happy birthday.
Peter Keogh, a Durban Metro Police cop, took to his TikTok account (@everton32473) to share a clip of himself and five young children standing outside, ready to wish a girl named Nokulunga.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za