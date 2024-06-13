“Is That the Gaatjie?” White Cape Town Man Working on Taxi Gets Mzansi Smiling

A woman spotted a white man in Sea Point, Cape Town, working as a gaatjie for a taxi driver

Gaatjies, individuals who operate the door and take people's fares, usually are people of colour in the taxi industry

Because of the man's race, internet users shared their surprise and commented on the man's positive attitude

A white man in Cape Town became a 'gaatjie' to assist a taxi driver. Images: BFG Images / Getty Images, @mandisa_banda / TikTok

A white man in Cape Town captured the hearts of many internet users when they spotted him working as a gaatjie for a taxi driver.

In a video shared by a woman named Mandisa (@mandisa_banda) on TikTok, the unidentified man hops in and out of the taxi to let passengers in the vehicle in the popular and affluent suburb of Sea Point.

The man is casually dressed for his non-strenuous job, wearing a headband, a long-sleeved top, and long pants that resemble pyjamas.

Mandisa, who hoped the man was well paid, captioned her post:

"I hope he’s getting his bag up!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to white gaatjie

A gaatjie, often a person of colour, frequently accompanies a taxi driver and ensures that passengers pay their fare and get off at the desired stops. Therefore, some people were surprised that the 'sliding door operator' was white. Nevertheless, local internet users took to the comment section with positivity.

@its_big_ace shared with the online community:

"I've BEEN seeing this dude. He runs the Sea Point Route. This man is next level."

@lesedi_light_ said of the man's presence:

"He's just happy to be there."

@chanteaesau wrote in the comment section:

"I don't know him, but his vibe seems so easygoing and humble. I absolutely love it."

After @jordan.gallant3 claimed the man to be someone called Ben and others alleged he was a University of Cape Town student studying politics, the TikTokker told Mandisa:

"This is his legit side hustle. He does it all the time. He just likes the vibes."

