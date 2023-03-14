A seven-year-old boy was thankfully found safe and alive after going missing for more than nine hours

After a frantic search by his mother and SAPS, the little boy was found in a school toilet where he had been since 2pm

South Africans are grateful that the little boy was found alive and have called for the school to be held accountable

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - One family's search for their missing seven-year-old son ended with an emotional reunion.

A mother was reunited with her missing son, who was found locked in a school bathroom. Image: @therarejewel3/Tiktok & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

TikTok user @therarejewel3 posted a video of the moment she embraced her son after hours of frantically searching for him.

According to the Tiktokker, her seven-year-old had been missing since 2 o'clock in the afternoon. After an extensive search effort with the South Police Services (SAPS), the little boy was found locked in the school bathroom at 11pm.

A cleaner at the school had allegedly locked the seven-year-old in the toilet for nine hours by mistake.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Emotional TikTok video shows mother and son reuniting after an extensive search

In the emotional video, the mother can be heard comforting her son and asking if he was hungry following the traumatic ordeal.

Visibly shocked, the little could only cling to his mother as concerned SAPS officers assured him he was safe and the incident was not his fault.

@therarejewel posted a follow-up video giving TikTok users an update on how her son was holding up following the ordeal.

The mother asked the boy if he was scared during the ordeal, and the brave little boy responded with a confident "no."

The seven-year-old said:

"I knew you'd find me, you'll search until you find me."

South Africans want the school held accountable for locking the 7-year-old in the bathroom

The emotional video was trailed by comments from users rejoicing that the boy was found safe. Many demanded that the school be healed accountable for subjecting the seven-year-old to such treatment.

Below are some comments:

Moange mpho Mlungwana asked:

"So the caretaker doesn't check before locking? He is supposed to check classrooms. libraries and toilets before locking and leaving."

Siza Ntuli said:

"Please sue the school. Take him for counselling. Yooo I'm sorry, sisi"

Ta Sgu the God father questioned:

"Who is responsible for the act."

ttk1352za rejoiced:

"Thank God you found him, I am happy for you guys."

Pat Ndlovu added:

"Innocent soul, better you found him alive."

Sesona commented:

"I would cry for 40 days and 40 nights. I can't imagine what you guys are both going through. I'm so sorry."

Missing 6-year-old found alive and hospitalised with serious injuries, SA horrified: “Absolutely sick society”

In another story, Briefly News reported that police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a six-year-old missing child was found alive with serious injuries.

The boy was reported missing in Boksburg in the East Rand earlier this month. He is currently recovering in the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after being found in a veld.

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said that a search for those responsible for the horrific act is underway, according to The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News