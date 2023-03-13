A South African police officer named "Khumalo" was captured on video ending a DJ set and unplugging the equipment during a party

The reason for the shutdown is unclear, but it appears to be due to the party going on longer than permitted

South Africans praised the officer for enforcing the rules, and some speculated that this wasn't his first time doing so

A SAPS officer shuts down a party. @pmcafrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A South African police officer decided the time was up for one event captured in a Twitter . The officer, named "Khumalo" by netizens, crashed a DJ's set and smoothly switched off the machines before pulling the plug on the party.

The police officer ends DJ's set and leaves as if nothing happened

The DJ ignored him at first, but the officer stamped his authority.

The reason for ending the set is unclear, nor is who was playing. But it seems the party had gone on longer than permitted. Whatever the reason, "Khumalo" showed no mercy. He came, knocked, unplugged and left.

You can watch the encounter below:

South Africans praised police officer for doing his job

Say what you like about SAPS, but people showed love for the one time they thought they were doing things right. Here is what some had to say:

@Mpilzzz1 said:

"Rules are the rules."

@bokang_diphahe added:

"This is clearly not the first time he done this. How does he know where all the buttons are?"

@noddypash said:

"He at least started by knocking bathong."

@edouardkam speculated:

"That was in Maboneng vibing til 2am ."

Northern Cape SAPS arrested five people who applied with fake matric certificates

In other news of police at work, Briefly News reported on two women and three men who had applied to join the police force in the Northern Cape with fraudulent matric results.

A statement issued by Colonel Mashay Gamieldien stated that SAPS in the Northern Cape would not tolerate dishonest actions and warned people against submitting fake documentation when trying to join the police force.

"The police will not tolerate such dishonest actions when it comes to applying for employment in the organisation. They must be assured that all documents submitted will be scrutinised, and the police will not hesitate to enforce the law," warned Gamieldien.

