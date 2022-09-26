Tito Mboweni thinks the nation must get behind top management at South Africa's struggling power utility

The former finance minister professed his undying support for Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and the Eskom team despite the ongoing electricity crisis

Frustrated South Africans and several political parties have called for the removal of the entire Eskom board amid escalating levels of loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MAGOEBASKLOOF - Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come to the defense of Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and the ailing power utility's team, imploring South Africans to support Eskom leadership and not criticise them.

Former Finance Minister Titi Mboweni says South Africans need to support Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter despite the escalating electricity crisis. Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

De Ruyter and the Eskom board have come under fire for implementing stage 6 rolling blackouts throughout the 3rd week of September. The scrutiny of Eskom and the announcement the government will be making changes to the power utility's board has fueled speculation that de Ruyter and other top executives are on the chopping block.

TimesLIVE reported that South African citizens and several political parties had included their voices in the calls for firing Eskom's entire board. The Economic Freedom Fighters decried the board's incompetence and uselessness in the face of the escalating energy crisis.

Mboweni, however, is singing a different tune. The former finance minister threw his weight behind Eskom leadership on Twitter, saying that his support for de Ruyter and the Eskom team is unwavering, despite all the challenges facing the power utility.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mboweni said:

"Burn me at the stake. Despite all difficulties, I am fully in support of Andre de Ryter and the Eskom Team. This is a gigantic enterprise. They need our support and not howlings!"

South Africans weigh in on Tito Mboweni's tweet

South Africans disagree with Mboweni's claim that Eskom's top leadership needs support, with many questioning the finance minister's motivation behind condoning de Ruyter's failure.

Here are some comments:

@ReginaldMkhats1 claimed:

"He put him there personally, mxm"

@CountPecchio asked:

"Have you started drinking and get buzzed already? "

@Jason_John2 warned:

"Lol, if you insist, I'm sure the people will gladly get the stake ready. He's been an absolute failure. Good leaders don't make excuses."

@BCRealityy asserted:

"Clearly, you dont get affected by the loadshedding."

@mcedisincongwa1 commented:

"Failure giving support to another failure that makes sense."

Eskom bosses may be axed amid pressure to keep lights on and end rolling blackouts

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the jobs of top management at the power utility, Eskom, may be in jeopardy. Reports indicate that changes to the board and administration of the ailing power utility are imminent.

Energy expert Tshepo Kgadima said Eskom's leadership needs a much-needed facelift because the power utility's board has failed to address the energy crisis.

According to Jacaranda FM, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet will meet this week to discuss leadership changes at the struggling parastatal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News