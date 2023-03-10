Police in the Northern Cape have nabbed five people who submitted fraudulent matric certificates to apply for a job

The group was arrested after recruitment personnel thought something was amiss with their documentation

South Africans have various opinions about the would-be police officers who tried to trick the police department

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KIMBERLY - Five people who thought they could dupe the South African Police Service have been arrested for submitting fake matric certificates.

Five people hoping to join SAPS in the Northern Cape have been arrested for submitting fake matric certificates. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The two women and three men had applied to join the police force in the Northern Cape with fraudulent matric results.

Fake matric certificates raised suspicion

According to News24, the accused were flagged by the provincial police's human resource management recruitment section, which questioned the legitimacy of the documents submitted by the would-be recruits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Recruitment personnel then approached Umalusi and the Department of Education to validate the documents, which turned out to be fake.

According to SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien, the case was then referred to the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, which led to their arrests.

Northern Cape SAPS issues a stern warning against using fake documents

In a statement issued by SAPS, Gamieldien stated that SAPS in the Northern Cape would not tolerate dishonest actions and warned people against submitting fake documentation when trying to join the police force.

"The police will not tolerate such dishonest actions when it comes to applying for employment in the organisation. They must be assured that all documents submitted will be scrutinised, and the police will not hesitate to enforce the law," warned Gamieldien.

South Africans shocked to find out that people submitted fake matric certificates to SAPS

@MarkSyson2 said:

"Now just imagine what type of crimes they would have further committed whilst wearing the uniform had they not been detected."

@MrChadNFT said:

"Shocked they didn't get accepted, considering how corrupt @SAPoliceService are.‍"

@goikanngwamang said:

"People must take this issue of education very seriously. It's embarrassing, but I don't blame anything that happens under the @MyANC."

@MashuroMashuro1 said:

"Imagine starting by fake certificates, and will expect such person to fight crime? It's like taking a rat to guard your cheese."

@jellybeanice said:

"Fake society, doing anything they can, with a 50 per cent unemployment rate in the country. Highest in the world, may I add. A legacy of mismanagement by the current klepto thugs in power."

Sassa employee found guilty of fraud, earned over R4 million in 20 years

Briefly News previously reported that a 62-year-old woman who is a former employee of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been found guilty of fraud by the Middelburg Commercial Crimes Court in Mpumalanga.

Alinah Nkonyana worked for the agency for almost 20 years using fraudulent matric credentials and managed to earn more than R4 million during her tenure, according to News24.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Nkonyana's con was revealed after a whistleblower alerted Sassa that Nkonyana did not have matric credentials in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News