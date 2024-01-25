A woman took to social media where she told her viewers a shocking story concerning her e-hailing driver

The stunner revealed that while travelling alone, she had to pretend to laugh at his jokes just to be safe

Many ladies agreed with her as they took to the comments to express their own experiences with drivers

One woman shared a fascinating tale on TikTok, which sparked a debate among netizens.

A young woman detailed a shocking revelation regarding her e-hailing driver in a TikTok video. Image: @therealjerze

Young lady speaks of safety issues regarding drivers

In a video shared by @therealjerze, the woman is seen sitting in a car at the back, applying her makeup as her driver drives her to her destination. The lovely lady revealed in her video that she had to pretend to laugh at her driver’s jokes just to be "safe".

Her revelation in the video caused quite a considerable stir online, generating over 103.2K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. One person in the comments who could relate said the following:

"Kore you’re even forced to laugh in capital letters just to make sure he hears you’re laughing."

To which she responded by saying:

"I swear."

The young woman revealed in her caption that she had arrived home safely, saying:

"Lol ja ne the things we go through. Thank God I arrived safe, though."

Watch the video below:

Women share same sentiments

Many ladies flooded her comment section, recalling their encounters with drivers.

The Calendar could relate:

"This is soooooooooooo real, I even ask him questions about his family and his childhood."

Malekamamokete added:

“ 'Please don’t kidnap me' vibes."

Keletso_M said:

"That laugh."

To which she reacted by saying:

"Wena. You just have to seem like you're OK and 'enjoying' yourself."

Ss commended:

"The awkward but nice silence after the interaction till he says something again."

Tyrese added:

"He says I must tell you the day he finds you."

