A woman took to social media to showcase her journey as a flight attendant

The stunning woman disclosed in her video that you must know everything by heart, from policies about safety precautions to the fire drill

Many people thanked her for her helpful information, while others sought advice from her

Have you ever wondered what the process is like to become a flight attendant? If your answer is "yes", say no more, as this woman took the initiative.

A Mzansi babe showcased her journey to become a flight attendant in a TikTok video. Image:@oreoprincessa

Source: TikTok

A flight attendant needs to know everything by heart

@oreoprincessa shared the process of becoming a flight attendant for her viewers on her TikTok. In the video, @oreoprincessa enters a taxi with other flight attendees. As the clip progresses, the woman is seen sitting in a classroom with her book on the table as she writes. The young lady showed how she prepared for her examination.

The stunner revealed in her video that as a flight attendant, you are required to know everything by heart. She also stated that one needs to familiarise themselves with the fire drill and safety measures policies.

After getting to know all the rules and regulations within the flight attendant organisation, she started seeing her dream come to life when she got on the aircraft. She showcased how she began to make calls, open the door and even stand on the plane's wing.

Anything below 70% for exam results is a failure

@oreoprincessa disclosed to her viewers that she enjoyed aviation medicine but found CPR "exhausting" for her. Finally, she took her exam and passed with a distinction of 95%. She also stated that anything below 70% is a failure in the world of flight attendees.

Challenge of getting the flight attendant's experience

At the end of the video, she expressed that it is not relatively easy to get a job as a flight attendant, and most companies require people with experience.

She said:

"No one is really willing to help you out. They require experience but want to do something other than give. Yeah. But never give up."

Watch the video below:

SA appreciates the young lady for the information

Many people found the information that the fight attendant provided to be helpful as they took to the comments saying:

The_Meneer was in awe of the woman's video:

"I never knew the training was this intense. I am educated. thank you."

Leah said:

"Proud of you baby girl, never give up, I know someday you will be there to assist the young generation and open doors for them."

Miss Sunshine advised her, adding:

"Job challenges are everywhere and in every field, so I encourage you to have a positive approach in life ..someone graduated in law..Media, etc."

KyleeBee encouraged her, saying:

"All glory to God. Congratulations. Keep Going Sis. God is with you!!!"

Pretty.hun.yenzie was curious:

"How long did it take sisi, I'm becoming really interested in being a flight attendant."

