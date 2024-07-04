Buy 1, Get 1 Free: Mzansi Reacts to Edgars’ Previous Winter Boots Sale

A video of a local woman showing off a winter boots sale from Edgars in Gauteng went viral on TikTok

The woman showed a variety of styles with a price tag on some pairs of boots, showing that the cost was R500 for two

Social media users headed to the video's comment section to share their interest in the stylish boots

A woman's video of an Edgars sale intrigued internet users. Images: @silokazi / TikTok, Tatiana Meteleva / Getty Images

A woman based in Gauteng shared a few stylish boots for the cold season she previously saw at Edgars on social media.

Taking to her TikTok account, Silokazi, who uses the handle @silokazi, showed off a variety of ankle boots she saw at the local fashion store. Colours such as navy blue, red, cream, and black filled a table with a 'Buy one, get one free' sign.

Some of the boots the woman showed cost R500, an excellent bargain for the store's quality of shoes.

Social media users share their thoughts on the winter boots plug

Members of the online community took to the woman's comment section to express their interest in Edgars' previous deal, which had trended on their For You Pages.

@sphokazi_cphoo4 told the fashion-forward lady:

"I got myself the black one."

A supportive Silokazi replied:

"Rock them!"

@alfonso844, presumably residing in the Western Cape, sadly wrote in the comment section:

"Always Gauteng, never Cape Town."

@sizlasizz shared how they nearly missed the Edgars winter boots sale:

"To think I almost bought the silver ones for the full price. I got two boots for R500."

Woman sparks mixed reactions with Legit's R599 thigh-high boots

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported about a woman who plugged South African fashion lovers with a stylish pair of R599 thigh-high boots from Legit.

Taking to her TikTok account (@n_rebabo), app user Charmaine shared a video of black thigh-high boots with side zips. The thin-heeled shoes made from a stretchy fabric went over the knees, showing a bit of leg, as Charmaine paired them with a black garment underneath a long white shirt.

While the pair of boots interested some fashionistas, others in the comment section were not sold.

