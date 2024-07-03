“Please Share the Code”: Woman Wows Internet With Shein’s Bright Pink Bodysuit
- A woman took to social media to show off one hot pink and one black bodysuit she bought from Shein
- The fashionista modelled the two garments for TikTok users who were more drawn to the pink bodysuit
- People also took to the young lady's comment section to enquire about the items and shower her with compliments
A woman who bought stylish garments from Shein impressed netizens who wanted to add them to their online carts.
Nqobile Maphisa took to her TikTok account (@nqomaphisa) to ask the public their opinion on the two bodysuits she bought for herself. She first modelled an eye-catching, long-sleeved, bright pink bodysuit that showed off her legs, followed by a black one with the same design.
The items cost the young lady R326 each.
Impressed with the quality, Nqobile asked:
"Which one is your favourite?"
Watch the video below:
Shein garment interests the online community
Fashion-forward social media users hurried to Nqobile's comment section to share their thoughts on the garment's chic design. Although they were the same, people were drawn more to the pink than the black bodysuit.
@tshegonthite adored the outfits and wrote:
"They look so nice. I love the pink one. Can you please share the codes for both?"
@nothandonomaswazi dished out compliments:
"This is so pretty, and so are you!"
In love with both bodysuits, @miss.reloaded asked in the comment section:
"Why do we have to choose?"
@justdaisiie told Nqobile:
"Please continue doing these Shein plugs. I'm taking notes and applying."
