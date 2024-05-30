A man who ordered clothing items from Shein shared with his TikTok followers what he got from the online store

The items included a pair of shorts, boxers, bed slippers, t-shirts and two-piece sets which he modelled

Members of the online community adored the man's sense of fashion and were eager to see more Shein hauls for men

In a fun and stylish TikTok video, a man showed the clothing items he had ordered from Shein compared to what he received.

Using the handle @the_nyoni_z on the video-sharing app, the TikTokker (who has quite a large following) shared the 15 items he purchased while modelling them for his followers.

The Shein products included boxers, a bracelet, graphic t-shirts, a few shirt and shorts sets, a pyjama set, long-sleeved tops, and a woollen jacket, which all gave @the_nyoni_z a different vibe of where he could see himself wearing them.

While the clothing fit the man perfectly, the sole pair of bed slippers he bought was too small. However, the man seemed happy with his purchases.

SA stans man's Shein haul

@the_nyoni_z's stylish video received over 200,000 views, with many giving the items a thumbs-up.

Liking what they saw, @lebogangwalterthepe commented:

"We need more Shein hauls for men."

@zethulele01 shared their thoughts:

"I always tell people that I would rather spend my money on Shein because it is really worth it than the expensive stores in SA, their prices are crazy."

@deecole123za complimented the man:

"They all suit you. You're looking good in them."

Fellow Shein shopper @masuku_p wrote:

"The last two outfits are in the cart. I was sceptical about the two-piece. Thanks."

