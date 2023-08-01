A video of a mother and her daughter demonstrating a vibey dance routine has gained much traction online

The viral TikTok video shows the pair rocking tight bodysuits and sneakers as they dance together to amapiano

Many South African netizens were entertained by the dance clip and responded with positive comments

Mzansi was entertained by a mom and daughter dancing to amapiano. Image: @ntshidislikhethe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A mother and daughter had South African netizens awestruck after showing off their vibey dance moves in a now-viral video.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the mom and daughter duo rocking black bodysuits as they dance happily together to an amapiano song.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the mom-daughter duo love online

Many netizens reacted to the video with positive comments showing the pair love. Others also left flirty messages for the curvy mother.

Londeka Ngubane replied:

"Njani umama ohot kanje ."

Zali Ncapayi commented:

"Ngaze ngadideka ❤️❤️❤️."

Milly-Gous said:

"Thank you, mommy for representing us Beauty at its best."

babtyrel commented:

"Some of us we prefer the mother."

ntombikanina replied:

"Ye ye ye teenage pregnancy uzosheshe uguge kuphi la akamuhle umama wengane❤️❤️❤️."

