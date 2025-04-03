An unemployed man won a R47 million Lotto jackpot prize, and South Africans were stunned by what he said he would do

The gent is childless and isn't married, allowing him to do whatever he wants with the cash, including giving some to his church

People across Mzansi were stunned that the dude could do such a thing, and many said what they would do with it.

South Africans were stunned by what an unemployed R47 million Lotto winner would do with his money. Image: Flavio Coelho

South Africans stood in disbelief when a man who won R47 million while playing the Lotto said he would share some of the money with his church. The gent had hidden his winnings under his mattress and shared that he wanted to do with the Ithuba CEO.

Overwhelmed with success

The gent went on further to say that he didn't know what to do with the money and was feeling somewhat overwhelmed. Nonetheless, the man wants to do something positive with the money and says that he just wants to be happy. The Ithuba account on X always posts what jackpot prizes are up for grabs.

See the jackpot for the 5th of April 2025 below:

The luck of the Irish

Winning the Lotto isn't easy and when won, doesn't yield the same results that most people expect. Some winners have reported their lives changing for the worse while others use the money very wisely. Financial responsibility plays a key role too. A show called "I Blew It" on DSTV shows how people can spend money without thinking of the future.

The R47 million Lotto winner isn't too sure how to spend the money. Image: Joos Mind

South Africans were critical about what the dude would do with the money.

Read the comments below:

Ntiyiso Austin said:

"Donating to a church is like giving the pastor to buy Lamborghini and McLaren. If he could just help five kids by paying their fees and tell them to support a business plan, and help them by giving them a startup."

Mpho Raphunga mentioned:

"The reality is that no normal person would hide millions worth ticket under mattress."

Lerato LLoyd asked:

"What's with this church thing maar? How about funding education for your family's kids 1st?"

Floyd Happymore commented:

"Good marketing stunt 👏👏 No person will take the ticket knowing very well that the have just won R45 million and hide it under a mattress whilst still processing it."

Nkosij Jay posted:

"I'm planning to open a church this coming weekend."

Krk Mathabatha shared:

"Christ will be pleased if he gives that portion to his poor neighbours."

Aphane Madimetja Ledimo said:

"From hiding your ticket under a mattress and donating to a church the winner needs counselling."

Neptune Paulos Ralefatshe asked:

"Does the church deserve it?"

