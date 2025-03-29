The South African national lottery announced a big cash prize winner who is the latest to become a millionaire

National Lotto operator, Ithuba, revealed the PowerballPlus draw result for the last Friday of March 2025

Online users were floored by the massive cheque due to one lucky lotto player after matching all five numbers with the Powerball

A person who took a chance with the lottery scored big. Ithuba confirmed that someone in the country is a new multi-millionaire.

The huge prize money left online users buzzing. People speculated about the multi-millionaire winner.

Lotto winner makes millions

The PowerballPlus draw by the SA Lottery for 28 March 2025 had one overnight millionaire. The lotto player won more than R47 million. Two other people each won R70 876 for matching five numbers. See the table detailing the top three winners and the winning numbers below:

PowerBallPlus winning numbers: 13, 14,29,48, 49 and PowerBall: 18 Winners Cash prize 5 numbers+ PoweBall 1 R47, 845, 477.40 5 numbers 2 R141, 753.80

Lotto accused of corruption

In 2022, The Lotto came under fire from South Africans following reports that they were involved in corruption with local celebrities. Actress Terry Pheto and her sister were reportedly involved in stealing millions in funding from the National Lotteries Commission. Tsotsi star actor Presley Chweneyagae was also allegedly a beneficiary of funds from the NLC exceeding R10 million.

Briefly News reported that a whistleblower spoke out with details about the National Lottery corruption scandal. A man named Sello Qhina revealed how the allegations against Terry Pheto and others came about. Qhina detailed a difficult working environment where he was fired more than once when he exposed fraud in the organisation. Some employees in the NLC were getting more money meant for communities in need.

SA in awe of latest winner

Online users tried to guess how the new millionaire purchased the winning ticket. Others manifested that they were the big winner. Read the comments below:

@life_mabege said:

"I know that the winning ticket was played on FNB app.'

@Fanie7231 hoped:

"It’s me 🤞Nedbank or FNB."

@Jimbozz20 wrote:

"This one has to be mine."

@Davaames exclaimed:

"It's me!."

@Arch_naz was happy:

"Massive congratulations to the winner."

@nuttymasterr added:

"Congratulations to the winner. Enjoy responsibly."

@AnzaTino longed:

"Oh, to be someone who just wins R47,8M on a random Friday 😔 rena kgane why can't we?"

@Nkutsulo21 marvelled:

"Someone just became 47 million richer. Nah people are lucky out there . This is grace."

