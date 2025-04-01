Avril Albetti leaked her participation in the highly anticipated Die Brug Season 2 after a slip of the tongue during a viral TikTok video

Die Brug , a reality show where contestants build a bridge to win a cash prize, has garnered international acclaim, including an Emmy nomination for its unique format

Casting Director Duan Wanty revealed that contestants are chosen based on their personal stories and how they believe their experiences prepare them for the challenges ahead, with Season 2 set to air on 8 May 2025

Popular South African reality television star and content creator Avril Albetti found her name charting trends when she leaked that she is part of the highly anticipated Die Brug Season 2.

‘Die Brug’ star Avril Albetti has seemingly confirmed that she is a part of Season 2. Image: Provided

Did Avril Albetti just leak a top secret?

South African reality TV show lovers have been waiting with bated breath for more details about the upcoming Die Brug Season 2. This was after Season 1 ended with 34-year-old former rugby player Rob Kruger walking away with the prize money.

kykNET has been mum about the show's details, especially regarding the contestants. However, fans' prayers were answered when one of the Season 1 contestants, Avril Albetti, seemingly confirmed she was part of Season 2 after a slip of the tongue on social media.

Speaking in the now-viral TikTok video, Avril shared that she will be part of Die Brug Season 2. The star abruptly ended her Live session after realising that her biggest secret was out.

What is Die Brug about?

Die Brug ("The Bridge") offers a group of strangers a life-changing opportunity. Isolated deep in the wild, they have one thing in common: they all want to get their hands on a huge cash prize. But there is one BIG problem. Between them and the treasure lie hundreds of metres of water. The only way to get it is to build a bridge with just their bare hands and a few basic tools and supplies. Oh, and it all must be done in less than 20 days.

‘Die Brug’ Season 2 will start airing on 8 May 2025. Image: Provided

Avril Albetti shares thoughts about Die Brug

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about her impression of the Emmy-nominated reality television show, Avril said:

"Oh my goodness! So, my impression of 'Die Brug' was that I was taken by surprise. I was definitely under the impression that I was going on some sort of a great adventure; never in one million years did I think with a perfectly manicured set of nails that I would have to build a bridge.

"They are extremely smart. They are amazing when it comes to putting a bunch of strangers from different walks of life under the same roof. Everybody is out of their comfort zones; my goodness, the format is out of this world absolutely global. It makes sense why we got nominated for that Emmy Award."

She added:

"It was a world-class production, absolutely one of a kind. I think it’s the first time for South Africa to really witness something of that nature. The cinematography is out of this world.

"I get emotional when I speak about 'Die Brug' because I put my entire heart and soul in this show and when I went on there I had absolutely no strategy the only thing I was afraid off why is water because I don’t know how to swim and I wish I never voted Arnold out the first day because I would’ve probably known how to swim by now."

Avril Albetti talks about how Die Brug changed her life

The Emmy-nominated reality TV star also shared how much the show has changed her life. She said being a part of Die Brug Season 1 made her a household name in the South African entertainment industry and has opened doors for her.

"The show has absolutely changed my entire life. I had the greatest and the biggest breakthrough ever. Firstly. I am an Emmy-nominated reality TV superstar. I am a cover girl or one of the biggest Network 24 magazines coming out this week.

"I was on the celebrity season of Murder Mystery on Viatv. My business is blooming, the kids are growing my husband and I are in love. It has just been fantastic.

"The matriculants of 2024 wrote about my life in their final Afrikaans exam paper. I am so grateful to kykNET and 'Die Brug' for the platform that I’ve been afforded."

‘Die Brug’ star Avril Albetti spoke about her experience on the show. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

How are the contestants for Die Brug selected?

Briefly News spoke to the Casting Director and Head of Content for Die Brug, Duan Wanty, about the criteria used to select contestants and the qualities that make someone a good fit for the show. He said:

"The players for 'Die Brug' are selected through a series of interviews, through which we get to understand the players, their stories and personalities.

"In Season 1, we were looking for people who were at a crossroads in their lives. This time, the big question was why each player believes they deserve to walk the bridge in the end and what in their life has prepared them for this opportunity. We were looking for players that deem themselves worthy, that share who they are authentically and that have stories that can resonate with the viewers."

The internationally acclaimed reality television show is scheduled to air on 8 May 2025 at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144). It was shot in the beautiful Garden Route in George.

Avril Albetti accidentally confirmed that she will be participating in 'Die Brug' Season 2. Image: Provided

