Die Brug , a South African reality show on kykNet, has received an Emmy Award nomination in the Best Non-scripted Entertainment category

Die Brug 's first season aired in October 2023, featuring stunning visuals, gripping narration by Neil Sandilands, and numerous twists that captivated viewers

Briefly News spoke to Suzaan Keyter of kykNET and Nadine Moonsamy of MNet, who both expressed excitement over the international recognition

South African reality TV show Die Brug has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the Best Non-scripted Entertainment category. Based on the international format The Bridge, the show's first season aired on KykNet in October last year.

Die Brug nominated for an Emmy Award

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of KykNet reality show Die Brug, which recently got international recognition. Nominated alongside Anything Goes from Mexico, Restaurant Misverstand from Belgium and The Summit from Australia.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Suzaan Keyter - Senior Manager of kykNET PR, said receiving an international nod for a project they worked hard on was incredible. She said:

"Working on an international format for the first time was an enriching experience for us all. Creating the series and witnessing the viewer's reactions week after week brought us so much joy.

"So, receiving international recognition for something we're so passionate about is incredible. Collectively, we are over the moon, screaming and shouting in excitement. We are so proud of all the teams involved."

Briefly News also spoke to Nadine Moonsamy from MNet, who said the cast and crew from the show were over the moon following the news. She noted:

"The cast and crew are ecstatic."

More about kykNet's Die Brug

Die Brug was one of the most popular reality shows on kykNET last year and the first South African version of this brand-new international format.

Breathtaking natural scenery, inventive and creative camerawork, a great soundtrack and art direction, Neil Sandilands’ gripping narration and all the twists and turns the participants had to navigate made for a smash hit.

