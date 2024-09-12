Singer Tyla walked away with her very first MTV VMA award for her global hit song Water

Tyla called the win bittersweet because of the tendency always to group African artists under Afrobeats

Fans are delighted that Tyla won, and many are crossing their fingers for many more awards to come

South African singer Tyla was one of the winners at the 2024 MTV VMAs. At the ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, 11 September 2024, the star won the Best Afrobeats award.

Tyla has won her 1st MTV VMAs award for 'Water'. Image: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Tyla bags MTV VMA

Johannesburg-born singer Tyla has won an MTV VMA award for the first time. Her viral song Water helped her scoop the award for Best Afrobeats.

On Twitter (X) @chartdatacaptioned the post:

"Tyla wins her first ever #VMAs award."

Tyla on African stars grouped as Afrobeats

Accepting her award at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York City, Tyla said the win was bittersweet for her because award ceremonies tend to constantly group African artists under the umbrella of Afrobeats.

"The global impact that 'Water' has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too. This is just so special but also bittersweet because I know there's a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It's more than just Afrobeats."

Fans laud Tyla for her win

Netizens are excited that Tyla won a VMA. Here is what people said:

@Itz_aishu said:

"Huge congratulations to Tyla! She makes history, snagging her first-ever #VMAs award! Her talent, passion, and dedication shine bright, inspiring fans worldwide! This is just the beginning of an incredible journey."

@aaris_786 added:

"Many congratulations to Tyla."

@arianaunext

"Her first of many to come!"

