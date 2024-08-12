Tyla's hit song Water went viral again after she won two Basadi In Music Awards

The song won her Song Of The Year and Highest Airplay, but she has not acknowledged them

People online told her to celebrate her win in Nigeria and not in South Africa after she supported Chidimma

South African X users are not looking to forgive Tyla anytime soon. Her wins were quickly downplayed after she publicly defended former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina.

Tyla won 2 Basadi In Music Awards, but people were not congratulating her. Image: Frazer Harrison

Tyla bags BIMA awards

Global singer Tyla was one of the biggest winners at the Basadi In Music Awards, which took place on Saturday, 10 August 2024, at the Johannesburg Theatre.

Her viral song, Water, won Song Of The Year and Highest Airplay. Although the singer has not acknowledged these awards on her social media platforms, her fans were quick to congratulate her.

Another singer to win was Naledi Aphiwe, who won Afro Pop Artist of the Year. Check out @ZANewsFlash's post.

Has Mzansi cancelled Tyla already?

In any normal circumstance, Tyla would have been congratulated online. However, people told her to celebrate her win in Nigeria and not in South Africa.

This was caused by the online uproar after she supported Chidimma when the entire nation criticised her nationality.

This is what people had to say under @MDNnewss' post:

@Maluda012 said:

"On behalf of all South Africans, we don't care what she achieves."

@AkanimiltonM claimed:

"That’s the only hit she got, and it was released in 2023."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"Mcim, she must celebrate that side with her USA homies."

@villainguptas mentioned:

"Let her go and celebrate in Lagos."

@Mdlwembe6 added:

"I'm just here for the comments. After taking time reading the comments, it is plain to see that her achievement has not changed the contents of the colon of many South African's, she has essentially been requested to celebrate her achievement with this other controversial country."

@GbooiMolesedi added:

"No South African cares about her anymore, Nigeria will celebrate her."

Tyla works with Rema and 21 Savage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla collaborated with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Rema and US rapper 21 Savage.

They worked on an unreleased track was shared by US streamer Kai Cenat, and he gave a very mixed reaction. Netizens were not impressed by the song, with many people saying it should stay unreleased and others vibing to it.

