Tyla has been nominated in three categories at the upcoming MTV Viewers' Choice Awards

The singer's hit song Water bagged two nods in the Best R&B and Best Afrobeats, while she was nominated in the Best New Artist category

The Tygers are rooting for their fave to win and encouraged other fans to vote for her

Tyla bagged three nominations at the MTV Viewers' Choice Awards. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Tyla, bagged three nominations at the MTV VMAs, and fans are rooting for her to bring the awards home.

Tyla bags MTV VMA nods

Tyla is having a fantastic time in her career and is collecting accolades left, right and centre!

Coming from her big win at the BET Awards, the singer is expected to sweep the floor at the upcoming MTV Viewers' Choice Awards after bagging three nominations.

The singer was recognised in the Best New Artist slot as well as the Best R&B and the Best Afrobeats categories for Water, where she competes in the latter category alongside Burna Boy, Tems, and her alleged rival, Ayra Starr.

Fans show love to Tyla

Netizens congratulated their fave on her nominations and are rooting for her to win:

accordingtopale trolled the haters:

"The industry plant allegations are about to pop off!"

Sanele96657854 said:

"Adding ‘3 x MTV VMA nominee’ to her name? Yes, mother!"

TheeAzanian wrote:

"You get 20 votes a day. I say we focus on the Afrobeats and the Best new artist. Give 10 votes for each daily, #Tyla."

Mapasek76665026 said:

"Ty ty, make them cry, sana. Take all the trophies. They never saw you coming."

lovelygirl35944 asked:

"Why is Water always the song to get nominated? This is why people don’t think she has other songs; it is because, in award shows, it’s only one song there!"

TheeAzanian posted:

"That Best new artist and Afrobeats, I need the whole country to vote."

Tyla stuns in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's outfit at the prelude to the Olympic Games in Paris.

The singer's laid-back, Y2K-inspired outfit had fans convinced that there was nothing she couldn't pull off.

Source: Briefly News