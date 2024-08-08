Grammy winning singer Tyla collaborated with Afrobeats singer Rema and US rapper 21 Savage

A snippet of the unreleased track was shared by US streamer Kai Cenat, and he gave a very mixed reaction

Netizens gave varying reactions to the song, with many people saying it should stay unreleased and others vibing to it

Singer Tyla has gone viral after her verse on Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema's unreleased song was shared.

Rema collaborated with Tyla and 21 Savage on his unreleased track. Image: Phillip Faraone/Joseph Okpako/Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Tyla on a song with Rema and 21 Savage

Grammy winning hitmaker Tyla hopped on Calm Down hitmaker Rema's upcoming song. In it, the star also worked with US rapper 21 Savage in the thumpy song.

A snippet of the unreleased single was first heard on popular US gamer Kai Cenat's stream under his Unreleased Radio segment. In the video, Kair gave a very confused look, leaving people to wonder if he even liked the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video was shared by @whereistega, watch it below:

What people think of the new Tyla collab

Adding their opinions on the song, many people said it should stay unreleased as they are not feeling it. Others are vibing to it and mentioned that Tyla is a force and 21 Savage always has a fire verse.

@Khalid__dd asked:

"What is Rema doing? Can’t believe 21 tapped better than Rema on this beat. Who dey write this verses na?"

@teyygar said:

"Please, make this track no come out for remas sake. [This track must not get released."

@kanujaystick shared:

"At first, it sounds so cool, then Rema hits you with his witty freestyle kind of sound (you're lost). Should I dance or wait? Is there something more? the 21 savage gives you that something more, you're like okayyy."

@blamerandy added:

"I really don't appreciate Tylas part bring that short because she sounds like an angel."

@timidar replied:

“I want to remind you all that as much as we try to underrate this Tyla girl, she is better than all of our females, and it’s not close. Look at how she changed the dynamics of the song! 21 savage verse was clear and rich, he is welcome to the afrobeats wave.”

Tyla celebrates bagging 3 MTV VCA's nods

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla is nominated in three categories at the MTV Viewers' Choice Awards.

Her song Water bagged two nominations in the Best R&B and Best Afrobeats categories, and she is also nominated in the Best New Artist category.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News