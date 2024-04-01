The Grammy award-winning star Tyla recently encouraged South Africans at the airport upon arrival

The star urged her fans to believe in themselves despite where they come from

Tyla received a very warm welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, 30 March 2024

Singer Tyla urges South Africans to believe in themselves. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Our very own young Grammy award-winning superstar Tyla shared words of wisdom with her fans upon her arrival back home from touring overseas.

Tyla urges South Africans to believe in themselves

Following her debut album's release, Tyla returned to South Africa. Many people went to the airport to meet her, including the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, who met Tyla's parents and the star herself.

During her arrival, the 22-year-old star encouraged many South Africans to believe in themselves regardless of their backgrounds and where they come from.

According to EWN, the water hitmaker shared that there are endless possibilities only when people believe in themselves:

"We had to bring the Grammy home to South Africa. I am so proud of myself, so proud of everyone. I just want to say all your dreams are possible, no matter where you come from, no matter how little or how much you have."

Tyla nominated for 6 categories at the Metro FM awards

Recently, the star was announced as the most nominated artist at the Metro FM Awards. She has bagged six nominations for Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge, and Artist of the Year.

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Tyla leads Metros noms. Grammy award winning artist Tyla, leads with six (6) nominations for the song ‘Water’. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year."

Tyla's followers celebrate her birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla is celebrating another trip around the sun. The Water hitmaker's fans did not miss the opportunity to celebrate her special day with her.

Social media is awash with touching tributes for Tyla on her birthday. The internationally acclaimed South African singer turned 22.

Source: Briefly News