Tyla Disappointed About Chidimma Adetshina’s Withdrawal From Miss SA, Mzansi Slams ‘Water’ Singer
- Tyla was the latest celebrity to add her two cents to the controversy surrounding former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina
- Chidimma Adetshina has tongues wagging in South Africa ever since her nationality was under dispute when she entered Miss South Africa
- Tyla rubbed many people the wrong way with her commentary about Chidimma Adetshina, whose citizenship is under investigation
Chidimma Adetshina has landed some celebrities in trouble, most recently Tyla. The former Miss South Africa finalist's South African citizenship was called into question.
Tyla was recently crucified for their opinions about Chidimma Adetshina. South Africans showed no mercy as they responded to Tyla's take on Chidimma Adetshina.
Tyla talks Chidimma Adetshina
In a post on X, Tyla said that although she loves South Africa, she feels that the way South Africans treated Chidimma Adetshina was wrong. Tyla said that she does not stand with the behaviour she noticed from some South Africans.
What you need to know about who supported Chidimma Adetshina
- Chidimma Adetshina's nationality was questioned, and Prince Kaybee was one of the first to come to her Defense
- DJ Sbu also rallied behind Chidimma Adetshina, arguing that she had every right to run for Miss South Africa
- Lerato Kganyago also defended Chidimma Adetshina, which resulted in a petition to remove her as a judge in the competition
- Local celebrities were forced to apologise after Home Affairs revealed that they may have been identity theft byChidimma Adetshina's mom
SA slams Tyla over Chidimma Adesthina
Online users were divided about Tyla's opinion on Chdimma. Many argued that the musician could relate to Chidimma because her identity was a hot topic in America.
@_Lolo_Pat said:
"She's going to be cooked. I see she didn't learn from Pearl, Sbu and LKG."
@Allen88Yuri commented:
"Tyla supports nonsense."
@Tsele_MK wrote:
"Tyla, sometimes it's better to keep quiet."
@mshekeshek was unimpressed:
@Tyllaaaaaaa
"Even aware that there's a girl's identity that was stolen, tsek man south African celebrities are irritating always twerking for drugs no brains."
@DlaminiDukani was heated:
"She must be reminded that we are South Africans ,respect is important. I remember when he dissappointed Zizi Kodwa."
Some defended Tyla:
@BtZenith argued"
"Americans also abused her based on her identity. I understand this."
