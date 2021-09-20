A year has gone by since Pearl's precious son was born and the momma is celebrating in boho-chic Disney style

Pearl, who is usually rather private about her life with her husband and baby has let followers in on the soiree

The safari-themed party had a star-studded guest list and everyone can agree that this was a celebration worth attending

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It seems like just yesterday that Pearl Modiadie announced the birth of her child Lewatle. The doting mother commemorated her son's big milestone with a Disney style Safari garden party.

Pearl Modiadie has given followers an inside look into her son's first birthday party. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Pearl is not one to share her private life with her followers. For the most part, the celeb keeps her work and home separate. OKMzansi reports that on some odd occasions, Modiadie takes to social media to post tips and tricks on being a mom.

The enviable party saw some celebrity parents in attendance. Mzansi well-knowns such as Thomas Msengana, Denise Zimba and Lorna Maseko were invited.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Upon posting some snaps from the tiny tot's birthday party, Pearl wrote:

"No words, I’m happy. We are so grateful for you. My family & the community I grew up in made this very special day wholesome. It truly takes a village to raise a child and today my little village came through for me in a big way."

The first birthday garden party was decorated by the celebrity favourite Nono Events.

The events company never seems to disappoint and Lewatle's mother was so pleased with the event that she wrote:

"Thank you for being part of my son’s 1st celebration & making it special. He loves animals & balloons so this was such a treat and a wonderful experience for him!"

Pearl Modiadie smacks R3.5m lawsuit on former radio station: “Clean them out”

Briefly News reports Pearl Modiadie is reportedly suing her former employer, SABC, for neglecting to protect her from the alleged sexual harassment she suffered while working for Metro FM.

According to the City Press, Modiadie is demanding R3.5 million from the SABC and Metro FM programme manager Anthony Soglo for sexual harassment.

OkMzansi reported that Modiadie alleged that the SABC failed to act against Soglo’s behaviour. Reports have confirmed that the SABC did indeed receding court papers. Speaking on behalf of the national broadcaster, Gugu Ntuli reportedly said:

“The SABC can confirm that the corporation was served with a summons and intends to defend the action instituted. Our case will be pleaded in our court papers. We do not litigate through the media,”

Source: Briefly.co.za