Tyla Addresses Her Racial Identity After Dodging Question During Interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’
- Grammy Award winner Tyla addressed confusion about her race after an awkward interview on The Breakfast Club, explaining she identifies as coloured in South Africa and black elsewhere
- Tyla issued a statement clarifying the different classifications of race globally and affirmed her dual identity
- Fans supported Tyla, urging others to educate themselves about global cultures and praising her pride in her South African heritage
South African singer Tyla has been forced to address the coloured vs black question again after an awkward moment during her interview on The Breakfast Club. The star issued a statement setting the record straight about her race.
Tyla shuts down confusion about her race
Grammy Award winner Tyla recently found herself charting social media trends and hogging headlines after refusing to comment about her race in an interview. The singer, who was a guest on The Breakfast Club, was accused of not embracing being a black woman.
The Shaderoom reports that the Water hitmaker issued a statement explaining her ethnicity. The 22-year-old Joburg singer noted that she identifies as coloured in South Africa and a black woman in other parts of the world. Part of her statement read:
"In Southa, I would be classified as a Coloured woman, and in other places, I would be classified as a black woman. Race is classified differently in different parts of the world.”
"I don’t expect to be identified as Coloured outside of Southa by anyone not comfortable doing so because I understand the weight of that word outside of SA, But to close this conversation, I’m both Coloured in South Africa and a black woman."
Social media users react to Tyla's statement
The singer's fans rallied behind her. Many said people need to educate themselves about the world's different cultures.
@mbaureloaded said:
"Americans are obsessed with people’s skin, I swear, Yoh! That’s all they discuss: people’s skin."
@reexo__ wrote:
"Americans and thinking being black belongs to them "
tebogoramokgadi added:
"Slow news day. The girl does mention who she is, including being BLACK. she's also proudly South African, unlike many who are not proud of who they are and where they come from!"
tyramonae_ wrote:
"She identified as a pretty girl from Joburg plsss leave her alone."
Source: Briefly News
